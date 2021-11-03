Chart-topping Pop Hitmakers Adam Levine And Blackbear Join Ascap Family

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of today's foremost hitmakers, Maroon 5's Adam Levine and singer, songwriter and producer blackbear, have signed with ASCAP. Levine is the frontman of Maroon 5, and co-writer of their multi-platinum hits including "Girls Like You," "Don't Wanna Know" and more. blackbear, aka Matthew Musto, is one of music's most versatile hit creators whose work spans pop, rock, R&B and hip-hop. The two are also co-writers of this year's #1 Billboard Hot AC and #10 top 40 hit "Beautiful Mistakes" and recently concluded a US tour together.

"Adam's craft as a songwriter has made Maroon 5 one of the top groups of all time on the airplay charts. Matthew has managed the rare feat of conquering the pop, rock, R&B and hip-hop charts with his songs in just a few short years," said ASCAP Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Matthews. "We are thrilled to have both of these incredible artists join the ASCAP family and to help support and nurture their future success as they continue to create some of the world's best-loved music."

"ASCAP is without a doubt the best at what they do," said Levine. "They're champions of the greatest songs in the world and I am happy to be in business with them."

"ASCAP is the best advocate for songwriters and their team is committed to helping us maximize our creative potential," said blackbear. "I'm excited to be working with them in the next phase of my journey."

Adam Levine

As both frontman and primary songwriter of multi-Grammy Award-winning band Maroon 5, Adam Levine has indelibly impacted the face of modern popular music. His characteristic falsetto is the infectious driving force behind the band's hit anthems and heartfelt ballads, all of which have helped propel Maroon 5 into becoming one of the most successful worldwide acts in today's popular music. Maroon 5 holds a top 40 record for the most #1 hits among pop duos or groups, with 11 #1 entries, and has earned 22 top 10 entries on the chart, including their most recent single "Beautiful Mistakes," hits "Sugar," "Memories" and more. They are the only band to achieve these accolades. Maroon 5 reaches over 50 million monthly Spotify listeners, and at the end of their recent 2021 tour had played over 750 concerts in 30+ countries, with 7,500,000 tickets sold worldwide, remaining "one of the world's best-selling artists."

Outside of Maroon 5, Levine has taken on a variety of TV and motion picture roles. He served as a coach for 16 seasons on top-rated, four-time Emmy Award-winning NBC hit series The Voice. Other credits include TV series American Horror Story: Asylum, Family Guy and 30 Rock, and critically acclaimed films Begin Again and Sing Street.

blackbear

Multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter/producer blackbear is known for his cross-pollinated brand of pop, hip-hop and alt-R&B. The Los Angeles-based artist has released five studio albums in the last six years, including 2020's gold-certified everything means nothing (#15 on the Billboard 200). Hyper-creative and massively prolific, blackbear has collaborated with Pharrell Williams and Linkin Park, and brought his top-notch songwriting skills to Justin Bieber's six-times-platinum single "Boyfriend." In August 2019, he dropped his biggest smash to date with the triple-platinum hit "hot girl bummer" – the anthem reached #2 at top 40 radio, #11 on Billboard's 2020 Year-End Top 40 Radio chart, and #26 on the Year-End Hot 100 chart. blackbear's hitmaker prowess is undeniable on numerous recent collaborations, most notably Machine Gun Kelly's "my ex's best friend" and All Time Low's "Monsters," both of which spent multiple weeks at #1 at radio. He kicked off 2021 garnering nominations for two 2021 Billboard Music Awards and two 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. blackbear returned with his new EP misery lake via ALAMO/Columbia Records.

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a professional membership organization of songwriters, composers and music publishers of every kind of music. ASCAP's mission is to license and promote the music of its members and foreign affiliates, obtain fair compensation for the public performance of their works and to distribute the royalties that it collects based upon those performances. ASCAP members write the world's best-loved music and ASCAP has pioneered the efficient licensing of that music to hundreds of thousands of enterprises who use it to add value to their business - from bars, restaurants and retail, to radio, TV and cable, to Internet, mobile services and more. The ASCAP license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. With more than 850,000 members representing more than 16 million copyrighted works, ASCAP is the worldwide leader in performance royalties, service and advocacy for songwriters and composers, and the only American performing rights organization (PRO) owned and governed by its writer and publisher members. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com , on Twitter and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook .

