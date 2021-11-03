BIOLASE Announces the Launch of Epic Hygiene Academy

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced that it has launched the Epic Hygiene Academy , bringing together leaders in the dental hygiene profession to provide improved continuing education and support the delivery of superior patient care through laser technology. Open to all dental hygienists who are BIOLASE diode laser users, the program will empower hygienists to utilize dental lasers to provide the highest quality of preventive and therapeutic dental care to their patients.

"We are committed to enabling hygienists to deliver the highest quality of care, ultimately elevating the dental industry as a whole," said John Beaver, President and CEO of BIOLASE. "As BIOLASE continues to innovate in order to address current challenges, the program is designed to be a resource for dental hygienists with the most current and relevant technologies that they can use to provide quality care."

Led by Valerie Dangler, RDH, BSDH, the academy will offer members a wide array of benefits including continual mentorship from industry experts, interactive case reviews and other online resources.

"I'm very excited to help lead the launch of the new Epic Hygiene Academy. This is a place dental hygienists can go to obtain information, continuing education, engage with peers and feel supported," said Valerie Dangler. "I am proud to support a community where hygienists can collaborate with mentors and educators in laser dentistry who are committed to our profession and to the pursuit of better patient outcomes."

The academy is also committed to exposing the next generation of hygienists to dental laser technology through dental hygiene programs that help prepare them for clinical practice. As part of this commitment, BIOLASE has selected to donate an Epic Hygiene to Greenville Technical College 's hygiene program, located in Greenville, S.C., along with training for faculty and students. The Epic Hygiene is uniquely designed by hygienists for hygienists, and is FDA-cleared for laser bacterial reduction (LBR).

"At Greenville Technical College, we are excited to partner with BIOLASE in training our faculty and students on the use of laser technology. The use of this technology and the certification our future dental hygienists will be able to obtain will benefit the college, the patients we serve, the dental hygiene profession, and the state," said Traci Willimon, CDA, RDH, EdD, Academic Program Director of Dental Hygiene at Greenville Technical College.

Lasers have transformed the practice of dental hygienists over the last two decades. BIOLASE dental lasers have enabled hygienists to perform more procedures with greater comfort and accelerated healing for patients.

Learn more about the benefits of laser dentistry in the dental hygiene profession at biolase.com/procedures/hygienists/ and the Epic Hygiene Academy at biolase.com/EHA .

