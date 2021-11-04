Cohen & Steers, Inc. Declares Quarterly and Special Dividends

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) has declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2021 in the amount of $0.45 per share of common stock and a special dividend in the amount of $1.25 per share of common stock. The dividends will be payable on November 30, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2021.

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

