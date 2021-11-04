Educators! Here's Your Last Chance to Win California Casualty's $2,500 Educator Jackpot!

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Casualty $2,500 Educator Jackpot will soon be over. Educators who need a little spending money can visit www.winwithcalcas.com by December 12, 2021 to enter for their chance to win $2,500. There are two winning slots left.

The two remaining winners for California Casualty's $2,500 Educator Jackpot will be randomly selected from all entries received through the December 12, 2021 deadline.

Created to bring a little excitement to education professionals across the country, the $2,500 Educator Jackpot has already awarded $2,500 to (6) six lucky educators.

California Casualty made the surprise announcement to our first winner, Shannon F. in April. Shannon, an Early Childhood Special Education Teacher and California Teachers Association (CTA) member from Palmdale School District, used a good portion of the $2,500 funds for her classroom and students, and the remainder to financially help her daughter who started college this fall.

NJEA (NJ) Member, Angela M., discovered that she was a $2,500 Educator Jackpot winner from California Casualty over a Zoom call in May. Angela is a retired educator who taught Fourth and Fifth Grade for over 25 years in Bergen County, New Jersey. At age 93, and retired from the profession since 1990, she donated a part of her winnings.

IEA-NEA (IL) member Katie R. learned that she was a California Casualty $2,500 Educator Jackpot winner in August. Katie planned to spend her funds on a Chromebook stand for her classroom at Brownstown Elementary School , and to help her daughter with college costs.

Autumn E., an Oregon Education Association (OEA) member and 5th grade teacher at Mt Vernon School, received the news that she had won $2,500 at a surprise presentation organized with the help of her husband! Her family was joined by California Casualty and Springfield (Oregon) EA's President, Jonathan Gault. When asked how she would use her prize, Autumn said on home improvement projects, including painting, and raised garden beds for the yard.

Our fifth winner in the contest is an MSEA (MD) member. Tanya M. from Thomas Stone High School in Charles County has been teaching for 25 years. She is putting the money into her savings to help with family commitments.

And Leigh L., a CTA member and 2nd grade teacher at Prospect Elementary, was excited to hear that she won her $2,500 during a presentation at school in late October. Leigh has been in the profession for 24 years. Although not sure how she was going to use all of the funds, "a spa day" was first on her list of items to spend it on.

The last two winners of the California Casualty's $2,500 Educator Jackpot will be randomly selected mid-December.

Interested educators must enter at www.winwithcalcas.com by December 12, 2021. There are still two opportunities left to win, but only entries received by December 12th are eligible.

"Working with educators for 70 years, we've seen how much they give of themselves for others," said California Casualty Sr. Vice President Mike McCormick. "This award is one of the many ways we show support and give thanks for all that they do."

