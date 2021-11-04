Syzygy Plasmonics Takes Prize as Top U.S. Company at International Clean Energy Competition

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syzygy Plasmonics won third-place and finished as the top U.S. company at the Clean Energy Pitch Start-Up Battle in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 2, 2021. The Houston-based startup's pioneering technology uses light to create hydrogen energy and everyday chemicals at dramatically lower costs and emissions.

"Syzygy Plasmonics is proud to bring a top prize from the Net Zero Technology Centre's COP26 pitch battle home to Houston and the United States. We are equally honored to stand with our peers–climate tech companies that are working to solve the world's immediate environmental challenges." said Syzygy CEO Trevor Best who represented the company in the competition.

Startups in the competition submitted three-minute pitch videos, which were then evaluated by a global public vote and an expert panel of judges. Ten companies were selected as finalists, each with technology solutions that can help accelerate the transition to a net zero energy industry.

Syzygy is at the convergence of the seemingly impossible with technology built on a breakthrough in physics fueled by three decades of research at Rice University. Using the most stable and active photocatalyst in the world, Syzygy can produce clean, distributable hydrogen from various feedstocks.

"We are actively working to scale Syzygy's photon-catalyzed reactor and to bring it to the market. By using LED lights powered by renewable electricity, instead of thermal reactors running on fossil fuels, we can transform the economics of zero emission hydrogen production and make the energy transition possible for hard-to-abate industries," said Best.

Earlier in 2021, Syzygy closed a $23 million Series B fundraising round led by Hong Kong-based Horizons Ventures. Syzygy also won a National Science Foundation SBIR grant for conversion of CO2 to methanol.

Syzygy is powering our clean energy future by producing the materials our world depends on—with light. Our plasmonic photocatalyst is a microscopic achievement in physics that makes many chemical reactions possible through simple LED lights and a decade of research—all while reducing carbon emissions and costs. https://plasmonics.tech/

