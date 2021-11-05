Clean Energy Technologies Engages CORE IR for Investor Relations, Public Relations and Shareholder Communications Services

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Energy Technologies (OTCQB: CETY), ("Clean Energy" or the "Company"), a low carbon energy company focusing on products and solutions in the energy efficiency and environmental sustainability market, today announces that it has retained CORE IR, a leading investor relations, public relations and strategic advisory firm, to assist the Company with investor relations, public relations and shareholder communications services.

CETY has developed multiple divisions and subsidiaries that have led to new growth and introduction of new business. With these exciting opportunities and rapid growth of the clean energy solutions market, the Company needed a professional team to assist with communicating their development. The purpose of retaining CORE IR is to improve and grow investor relations and outreach at a time when governments and corporations alike are investing in clean energy at an unprecedented rate.

CORE IR will focus on expanding market awareness for Clean Energy, conveying the company's business model and growth strategies to the institutional and retail investment communities. CORE IR, a boutique Investor and Public Relations and strategic advisory firm, specializes in leveraging the most effective investment, growth and exposure strategies for small to mid-sized publicly traded and privately-held companies through an integrated approach to relationship development and corporate communications.

"We believe CORE IR's integrated approach to communications will help Clean Energy to expand our breadth of both institutional and retail investors while clearly communicating our story to the public at large," said Clear Energy CEO Kam Mahdi. "We have a unique story that we feel will continue to be well received as we continue on our growth trajectory."

"CORE IR is a great fit for Clean Energy, and we are very pleased to have the opportunity to work with management in executing our integrated approach to help the company expand their outreach and exposure strategies. We look forward to raising market awareness and engagement with the investment communities and to assisting the company in achieving its goals," added Scott Gordon, president of CORE IR.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) a low carbon energy company delivers power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. CETY designs, produces, and markets clean energy products & solutions focused on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The Company's principal product is the Clean Cycle™ magnetic bearing heat recovery generator, offered by CETY's subsidiary Clean Energy HRS, or Heat Recovery Solutions.

The Clean Cycle™ system captures waste heat from a variety of sources and turns it into electricity that can be used or sold back to the grid. CETY's proven, reliable technology allows municipal, commercial, and industrial users with heat sources, such as from biomass, industrial processes, or energy production, to boost their overall energy efficiency with no additional fuel, no pollutants, and little ongoing maintenance. CETY's common stock is currently traded on the OTC Market under the symbol CETY. For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com or www.heatrecoverysolutions.com.

About CORE IR

Headquartered in Garden City, New York, CORE IR is comprised of senior market and practice leaders with expertise in Institutional and Retail investor relations and integrated corporate communications and capital markets advisory services. CORE IR provides proprietary integrated Investor and Public Relations Solutions that yield targeted exposure for small to mid-sized companies. For more information, please visit www.coreir.com .

DISCLAIMER

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing additional project interests, the company's analysis of opportunities in the acquisition and development of various project interests and certain other matters. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein.

