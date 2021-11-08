AIVITA Biomedical CEO Dr. Hans Keirstead to Chair Keynote Panel and Deliver Talk at World Immunotherapy Congress Europe

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIVITA Biomedical, Inc., a biotech company specializing in innovative stem cell applications, today announced that chairman and CEO Dr. Hans S. Keirstead will chair a keynote panel and speak on consecutive days at the World Immunotherapy Congress Europe. The congress is part of the Festival of Biologics taking place in Basel, Switzerland, November 9-11. Dr. Keirstead's speaking details are as follows:

Keynote panel discussion: What does the future of immunotherapy hold for oncology and infections diseases?

When: Tuesday, November 9, 10:00 AM CEST

Panelists: Christian Klein, Head of Oncology Programmes, Department Head Cancer Immunotherapy, Roche Innovation Center Zurich; Jessica Flechtner, Chief Scientific Officer, Genocea Biosciences, Hans Keirstead, Chairman and CEO AIVITA Biomedical.

Location: Congress Center Basel - Basel, Switzerland

Presentation: Late-stage clinical development of a personalized vaccine platform technology for cancer and COVID-19

When: Wednesday, November 10, 11:50 AM CEST

Location: Congress Center Basel - Basel, Switzerland

About AIVITA Biomedical

Founded in 2016 by pioneers in the cell therapy industry, AIVITA Biomedical, Inc. utilizes its expertise in stem cell growth and directed, high-purity differentiation to enable safe, efficient and economical manufacturing systems which support its therapeutic pipeline. Our cancer immunotherapy targets the seed of all cancers, tumor-initiating cells, with a unique pan-antigenic approach that targets all neoantigens specific to the patient's cancer. Our patient-specific cancer treatments have shown tremendous promise in eradicating tumors, without harmful side effects, in melanoma and glioblastoma clinical studies. Our COVID-19 Vaccine Enabling Kit is targeted to emerging nations enabling point-of-care vaccine production in minimally-equipped facilities by minimally-trained third party technicians.

