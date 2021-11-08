Diwali at Times Square - A Grand Celebration in the Heart of New York City!

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Diwali at Times Square was celebrated with a raging come-back after 2 years in COVID-19 lockdown. Thousands of people participated as the brightest celebration unfolded in the brightest city on earth - New York! The event was extremely successful and was attended by some of the highest-ranking government officials and dignitaries in the business world. The One Times Square tower was lit up at the crossroads of the world to mark the beginning of Diwali.

Diwali at Times Square Festival featured dance and musical performances from the different states of India. The founder of the festival said,

The festival showcased the 'Colors of India' featured music and dance performances of different states of India, along with the performances by local and international talents. The highlight of the festival was the performance by superstar Jay Sean.

'The Light up Times Square' Concert was made more luminous by the fact that the Diwali Countdown on Ball Drop Screen created history at Times Square. The sparkle was even greater due to the elite guests who graced the stage with their presence.

The founder of Diwali at Times Square, Neeta Bhasin, said, "We are sharing the message of Diwali - Knowledge over Ignorance, Peace, Love, Unity, and Togetherness and Inclusion in Diversity to the world from the biggest crossroads of the world, Times Square. Even the universe responded in appreciation by keeping the weather conducive to the event despite forecasts of rain throughout the day."

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, sent his Diwali message: "Heartiest greetings and best wishes for the celebration of Diwali, the Festival of Lights, organized at Times Square in New York. The celebration will help spread our rich traditions and culture in different parts of the world."

Consul General of India, NY, Randhir Jaiswal, said, "It is a time when we must respect the foundational values of our society, kindness, compassion, sharing and being together and may you bring all these values today and tomorrow and forever."

New York State Governor, Kathleen Hochul, congratulated Neeta Bhasin for having a vision to celebrate the diversity and the wonderful tradition in Times Square and said, "This is phenomenally special; we are once again gathered in person to remind ourselves of the real true meaning behind Diwali. Think about the fact that we can conquer the darkness with light, and we did that with the pandemic."

Rep. Carolyn Maloney said, "I have been coming to this festival ever since we got the Diwali stamp approved, which I worked on with many of you for many years to make it happen. I think we should have a Diwali Holiday. So, I am introducing a bill for that. Let me get back to work so I can make all these wonderful things happen." The same week, the Congresswoman introduced legislation to make Diwali a national holiday.

Senator Chuck Schumer said, "One of the best and the greatest immigrant communities is our Indian American community, our South Asian Community. We must welcome more Indians to come to America and New York. Because there are more Indians in New York, the greater NY will be."

NY State Senator, John Liu, was very excited to see the huge crowd at Times Square: "It is great to see everybody in person. No better place to celebrate Diwali than the crossroads of the world, right here in Times Square, NY City. With Neeta's advocacy and esteemed journalism, and many others, in NYC a long time ago, we were able to make a parking holiday."

Front-line fighters from Indian Police Society (NYPD), and medical doctors were honoured for their sacrifices made during pandemic to save our lives.

Diwali at Times Square was celebrated in association with Samman for All; its mission is to facilitate people from the lower-economic strata to achieve their dreams by providing them with tools for sustainable living and empowerment, said the Director of the organization.

The Title sponsor of the festival was ShopRite and Airline Partner, American Airlines. The event was Conceptualized by Event Guru and Managed by ASB Communications.

Contact: Harsh Sinha

Phone: 212-216-9305

Media@asbcommunications.com

www.diwalitimessquare.com

https://www.facebook.com/DiwaliTimesSquare

This year, Diwali at Times Square was celebrated with a raging come-back after 2 years in COVID-19 Lockdown. Thousands of people participated as the brightest celebration unfolded in the brightest city on earth - New York! Diwali Countdown on Ball Drop Screen created history at Times Square.

The sparkle was even greater due to the elite guests who graced the stage with their presence. Rep. Carolyn Maloney said,

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Diwali at Times Square