Open Mortgage Taps Adam O'Daniel as Senior Vice President of Marketing

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --­ Open Mortgage, a multi-channel mortgage lender dedicated to empowering the dream of homeownership, has appointed Adam O'Daniel as Senior Vice President of Marketing. O'Daniel will manage a team of high-performing Marketing and Learning and Development members, driving all of Open Mortgage's enterprise marketing functions. In addition to leading customer relationship management (CRM) and market research initiatives, O'Daniel will oversee brand strategy, paid advertising, social media, email marketing, product marketing, media relations and communications. As a member of the executive leadership team, he will collaborate on setting the organization's overall vision, mission, values and strategic goals while defining and delivering on Open Mortgage's marketing strategy.

"Adam is an exemplary leader with a proven track record for successfully building high-performing teams of both strategic and creative marketing professionals," said Scott Gordon, Founder and CEO of Open Mortgage. "Open Mortgage is consistently ranked a top lender thanks to our continued focus on our origination and servicing platform, as well as brand evolution and the enhancement of our customer-centric experience, which Adam will be an integral part of."

In his role as Senior Vice President of Marketing, O'Daniel will work to identify opportunities for improvement and adopt marketing best practices by optimizing data-driven insights to expand growth. O'Daniel will be responsible for developing marketing campaigns to support the business's loan originators and provide guidance across the company on how to leverage social media to attract top talent and promote Open Mortgage's messaging. With the implementation of key research, planning and development of comprehensive digital programs, O'Daniel will leverage analytics to identify key performance indicators (KPIs) and drive insights and action while advancing business development and CRM initiatives.

O'Daniel has 15 years of experience in marketing, communications, public relations, content strategy, financial journalism, writing and editing. Prior to joining Open Mortgage, he served as the Director of Marketing and Communications at Movement Mortgage, where he led marketing strategy for a 1,500-loan-officer retail sales division, including overseeing digital and social media content, email campaigns, custom marketing and loan officer recruitment marketing, increasing annual retail sales volume from $8 billion to $30 billion during his tenure. O'Daniel graduated from Winthrop University with a bachelor's in Mass Communication.

