Red Lobster® Releases Cheddar Bay Biscuit® Stuffing Recipe Just in Time for Thanksgiving Free Delivery the Week of Thanksgiving Takes the Work Out of Hosting

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Lobster® is serving up a warm – and delightfully cheesy – twist on traditional Thanksgiving stuffing with the release of its at-home Cheddar Bay Biscuit® Stuffing recipe sure to keep biscuit (and stuffing) fans feeling extra thankful this year.

To make holiday hosting even easier, Red Lobster® is offering free delivery on orders placed via RedLobster.com Monday, November 22 through Cyber Monday, November 29. In addition to craveable seafood platters and desserts, add some Cheddar Bay Biscuit® platters to your cart to make this unforgettable Cheddar Bay Biscuit Stuffing.

As hosts gather again with family or friends – or both – this holiday season, they can keep their guests coming back to the table for more – without making an extra trip to the grocery store. In addition to everyone's favorite Cheddar Bay Biscuits, Red Lobster has a variety of delicious Party Platters, available To Go or for touchless delivery, including craveable seafood like Signature Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail, Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp and Walt's Favorite Shrimp, as well as whole desserts for a sweet treat.

To make hosting and organizing for the holiday even easier, Red Lobster is offering free delivery on orders placed via RedLobster.com starting Monday, November 22 through Cyber Monday, November 29.*

Looking for hot Cheddar Bay Biscuits at your Thanksgiving table? While Red Lobster restaurants are closed for the holiday, there are great at-home options, including the traditional mix or new frozen, ready-to-bake Cheddar Bay Biscuits, available at Walmart stores nationwide. For guests in search of a gluten-free alternative, Red Lobster also has a Gluten-Free Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix. With these at-home solutions, everyone's favorite Cheddar Bay Biscuits are ready in less than 30 minutes, making them an easy addition to your Thanksgiving lineup.

To earn points for dining, including through To Go and delivery orders, and redeem tasty rewards, guests can sign up for Red Lobster's free loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards℠ . Find a Red Lobster restaurant at RedLobster.com/locations or visit RedLobster.com/order to order touchless delivery or To Go, now featuring Rapid Red Curbside.

*Valid in the U.S. only.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards. In 2021, Red Lobster was named to Forbes magazine's list of America's Best Large Employers and Newsweek magazine's list of America's Best Loyalty Programs. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok.

Media Contact:

Jaclyn Bingold

JBingold@redlobster.com

Red Lobster® is giving everyone something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving with the release of its at-home Cheddar Bay Biscuit® Stuffing recipe.

Red Lobster logo (PRNewsFoto/Red Lobster Seafood Co.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Red Lobster Seafood Co.