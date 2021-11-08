Wild Bill's Soda Launches Franchise Program Exclusively for U.S. Veterans

MILLINGTON, N.J., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Bill's , the premium, non-alcoholic craft beverage company, today announced that its famous Wild West event pop-up activation is now available for U.S. veterans to purchase as a franchise business. The veteran-owned and operated brand will offer discounted franchise fees for qualified applicants, as well as special financing on equipment.

Since 2002, Wild Bill's has traveled the country with its western-themed wagons, serving soda to over one million people at fairs, festivals and conventions. The traveling wagons, each equipped with seven barrel taps, pour unique and nostalgic soda flavors like Sarsaparilla, Birch Beer, Orange Cream and Butterscotch. At each event, visitors can purchase commemorative mugs and enjoy unlimited refills.

For many veterans, finding jobs after leaving the military is incredibly challenging. Employers have a hard time understanding how veterans' skills acquired in the military can be applied elsewhere. Operational planning, staffing, equipment logistics and more are just some of the technical abilities that Wild Bill's leverages at local events, which are very translatable for veterans who have planned large-scale operations.

"The operational nature of Wild Bill's traveling Wild West themed pop-up retail activations is a perfect fit for veterans aspiring to apply their military talent to pursue a life as entrepreneurs," said Michael Quilty, owner of Wild Bill's and a U.S. Navy veteran. "Today, we're proud to further our commitment of helping our nation's heroes make the transition from the military into successful civilian careers through our new Wild Bill's Veteran Franchise Program."

To learn more about franchising from Wild Bill's visit: D rinkWildBills.com/pages/franchise-opportunity

About Wild Bill's

Wild Bill's is a premium, non-alcoholic craft beverage company. For over 20 years, Wild Bill's has traveled the country with their Wild West themed pop-up retail activations, serving over one million customers at fairs, festivals and conventions. Today, Wild Bill's unique and nostalgic flavors can be purchased directly from DrinkWildBills.com, Amazon, local retailers, and at hundreds of events annually. As a veteran-owned and operated business, Wild Bill's is focused on helping our nation's heroes make the transition from the military into successful civilian careers by supporting veteran non-profit organizations, providing discounted franchise fees and creating meaningful employment opportunities.

