Yummly Unlocks Multi-Probe Connectivity Feature For All Wireless Smart Thermometer Users Just in time for holiday meal prep, the latest update gives users more flexibility to cook multiple pieces of meat to their exact preference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holidays, Yummly today introduced a multi-probe functionality to its innovative Smart Thermometer. The new feature will grant users control of up to four Yummly® Smart Thermometers to a single smart device via the Yummly® App, where they can monitor the cooking process of different styles of turkey, chicken, fish or beef no matter their cooking style, from traditional oven-roasting to grilling and even air-frying.

"We're hearing consumers say they want simpler and less stressful ways to get dinner on the table quickly. We understand the need to multitask while cooking or grilling, which is why we worked hard to bring the multi-probe functionality to our Smart Thermometer," said Brendan Bosch, vice president of marketing, Yummly. "With this new capability, users will be able to monitor multiple types of meat at once and prepare meals exactly to each individual's preference. It's a no-brainer as people resume to larger gatherings this holiday season!"

The Yummly® Smart Thermometer is a smart, totally wireless, leave-in meat thermometer that sets up anyone for cooking and grilling success with most cuts of meat, poultry and fish. Featuring convenient app-based cooking assistance, users simply connect their smartphone to the Yummly® App, select what they are cooking and the desired level of doneness. Once the thermometer is inserted as directed, the app will track cooking progress and alert the user once the meat is done to their liking. The Smart Thermometer also has a Bluetooth connectivity range up to 150 feet away, enabling users to multitask and engage in holiday party conversation with confidence.

The Yummly® App, a three-time Webby Award winner and Top 100 Essential App from Apple, offers personalized guidance every step of the cooking process and contains over two million recipes and food-related articles and videos. Users can enter their taste preferences, dietary restrictions, and even the ingredients they have on hand, and Yummly will recommend dozens of recipes specific to their selections. The app also offers a Meal Planner feature, with subscription, where users can create digital grocery lists and set reminders in their calendars for their next shopping trip. For those craving a more immersive experience, a Yummly subscription is available, providing step-by-step video instructions from star-studded chefs. Subscribers can also save their favorite recipes and view detailed nutrition information.

The Yummly® Smart Thermometer is available for purchase on Yummly.com for a special holiday price of $89, now through December 31st (reg: $129.99) with free shipping, as well as at major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Lowe's. The Yummly® App is available to iOS and Android users free of charge.

About Yummly

Yummly is a leading digital platform (mobile and web) for personalized recipes and cooking resources. Since Yummly's inception, it has been active in the digital kitchen and connecting users to the recipes they love. From recipe recommendations to handy tools and helpful videos, Yummly has everything needed to improve life in the kitchen every step of the way. The company, headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, uses patented technology and proprietary data to understand food and taste, making it the best source for recipes tailored to specific taste preferences. For more information, visit www.yummly.com. Yummly is an independent subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation.

View original content:

SOURCE Yummly