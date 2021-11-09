HealthWell Foundation Appoints David F. Ertel as Director

GERMANTOWN, Md., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit that provides a financial lifeline for inadequately insured Americans, is honored to announce the appointment of David F. Ertel to its Board of Directors. Mr. Ertel brings over 30 years' experience in health care and financial management, business strategy, operations, and mergers and acquisitions to the Board's diverse skill set. In addition, he has a long history working with health care companies of various types.

Mr. Ertel commented, "I'm honored to accept the appointment of Director on HealthWell Foundation's Board. The Foundation's mission is one that I have been passionate about throughout my career in health care. Providing a financial lifeline to America's underinsured is a noble and commendable service for those who would otherwise forgo critical medical treatments due to cost. I look forward to collaborating with the Board and the senior management team to identify and implement innovative strategies to bolster HealthWell's initiatives."

"David's unique blend of experience in financial management and health care will bring new insights and perspectives to our Board. As the Foundation's programs and services are of necessity expanding, we are delighted to be able to use David's expertise and foresight to establish strategies and objectives that further strengthen our commitment to serve underinsured Americans," said Stephen M. Weiner, HealthWell Foundation Board Chair. "We welcome David and look forward to his valuable contributions as we continue to execute our mission."

Mr. Ertel currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Vizient, the nation's largest health care performance improvement company providing innovative data-driven solutions, expertise and collaborative opportunities that lead to improved patient outcomes and lower costs. Before joining Vizient in 2018, he served as the Chief Strategy Officer at the University of Miami Health System & Miller School of Medicine. He has also held positions at Einstein Healthcare Network and Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, which is affiliated with the Thomas Jefferson University; Morgan Stanley's National Health Care Group in New York; the Health Care Public Finance Group at PaineWebber in New York; and the New Jersey State Department of Human Services.

To learn more about Mr. Ertel, visit the "Who We Are" section of our website. To learn about HealthWell Foundation programs and how you can support our life-changing work, visit us at: HealthWellFoundation.org.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 80 disease areas for more than 615,000 underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $2.1 billion in grant support to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 29th on the 2020 Forbes list of The 100 Largest U.S. Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit www.HealthWellFoundation.org.

