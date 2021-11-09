Kenesto Releases PDFBilt App For Construction

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NXT BLD LONDON -- Kenesto announces the release of PDFBILT Pro, a next-generation application for fully automated splitting, linking, sharing, and markup of PDF documents used for construction. The cloud-based application uses machine learning to automatically split and link in minutes, multi-sheet pdf documents, including callouts with no human intervention. PDFBilt Pro includes View, Share, and Markup tools to allow stakeholders to review, annotate and automatically version pdf documents in a cloud environment. PDFBilt Pro includes unlimited splitting and linking of multi-sheet documents, unlimited storage of documents using Kenesto's cloud-based data management solution, as well as full-function measurement and task workflows. Pricing starts at $40 USD/month/user (10 users, annual contract) which includes unlimited sheet processing, unlimited document storage and Kenesto's document management solution.

Smaller organizations and individual users can get started with Kenesto's free PDFBilt Basic application which allows splitting and linking of up to 200 sheets/user/month, unlimited storage of PDF documents, as well as View and Share for collaboration. Additional sheet processing is available for a modest fee.

With the release of PDFBilt Pro, "we're on the vanguard of bringing cloud productivity benefits to construction contractors along with Procore and Autodesk PlanGrid. Kenesto's unique single source of truth architecture allows all stakeholders access to the most up-to-date information, unlike consumer storage cloud products," says Kenesto CEO, Mike Payne.

Kenesto is demonstrating PDFBilt Pro at NXT BLD 2021 in London. "We're thrilled to exhibit at NXT BLD 2021, many thanks to X3D Media and Lenovo for getting us all together for face-to-face meetings with the AEC industry's thought leaders and innovators." says Tom Greaves, COO, Kenesto.

About Kenesto

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Boston, Kenesto delivers a cloud-based data management solution for engineering, design, and construction. The company focuses its development to serve customers who need to manage fast-changing technical data across wide geographies with distributed teams.

