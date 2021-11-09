LifeOmic earns spot as one of the top 50 companies in the U.S. for its workplace practices, policies, and strong company culture

LifeOmic Named to "Best Places to Work" List for Third Year in a Row by Outside

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeOmic , the software company that leverages the cloud, machine learning and mobile devices to power precision health and wellness solutions for employers, providers, researchers, healthcare IT, pharma and individuals, today announced it has been recognized by Outside's list of "Best Places to Work" for its third consecutive year.

Outside's "Best Places to Work" list recognizes companies with a commitment to fun and supportive work environments that make them stand apart. Despite the changes LifeOmic had to make to adapt to the pandemic and remote work, it remains a company that goes above and beyond to help its employees not only survive but thrive.

LifeOmic ranked in the top 50 list for its sought-after workplace practices, including flexible work hours, 401(k) match, equity in the company, professional development stipends and more. Recently, the company tapped into employee health and bonding by providing free gym memberships and access to a company-wide wellness program that offers cash for participation. The company also hosts a biannual, all-expenses-paid retreat in Salt Lake City for over one hundred of its employees, pushing the boundaries and providing employees with the ability to unplug, relax and be truly present with one another.

"LifeOmic wouldn't be where it is today without our team. The past two years came with huge internal adjustments, but we knew the importance of taking great care of our employees and will continue to ensure everyone at LifeOmic has a rewarding, healthy and enjoyable workplace," said Dr. Don Brown, LifeOmic CEO and founder. "I am elated Outside has listed us as one of this country's top 50 best companies to work for, not just once or twice, but for the third time."

LifeOmic is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana with offices in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, and Salt Lake City, Utah.

Any company (not just outdoor brands) with at least 15 employees based in the United States is eligible to make Outside's "Best Places to Work" list. The rankings are based on employee survey results obtained through Outside's partner, Best Companies Group, and an evaluation of each organization's workplace policies, practices, and demographics.

About LifeOmic:

LifeOmic is the software company that leverages the cloud, machine learning, and mobile devices to power precision health solutions for providers, researchers, healthcare IT, pharma, and individuals. The company's cloud-based software securely aggregates, stores, and analyzes patient data to accelerate the development and delivery of precision health treatments. LifeOmic's enterprise product portfolio consists of the Precision Health Cloud, a cloud-based repository of all patient data such as a basic profile, whole genome sequences, gene expression levels, lab results, medical images, and more, as well as JupiterOne, a SaaS security product for automating compliance and DevSecOps. The company's suite of consumer products includes the LIFE Extend and LIFE Fasting tracker mobile apps; the LIFE Apps health resources website; Lifeology, health literacy and education platform; and Connect for connecting domain experts with consumers.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Indianapolis, LifeOmic was created by serial entrepreneur Don Brown and boasts a team of highly experienced engineers, scientists, and security specialists.

For more information, visit https://lifeomic.com .

