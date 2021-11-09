Red Cat Holdings to Present at the Q4 Investor Summit Conference

HUMACAO, Puerto Rico, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) ("Red Cat'' or the "Company"), a hardware enabled software provider to the drone industry, announces that Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Thompson will present a corporate overview at the Q4 Investor Summit Conference, which is being held virtually on November 16 – 17, 2021.

Mr. Thompson will deliver his corporate presentation on Tuesday, November 16 at 3:30 PM ET.

Mr. Thompson will provide an update on the potential impact that the recently-passed infrastructure bill may have on the drone industry and the possible benefits to the Company, and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry through its four wholly owned subsidiaries. Fat Shark Holdings is the leading provider of First Person View (FPV) video goggles to the drone industry. Rotor Riot, LLC is a leader in the sale of FPV drones and equipment, primarily to the consumer marketplace through its digital storefront located at www.rotorriot.com. Skypersonic provides software and hardware solutions that enable drones to complete inspection services in locations where GPS is not available, yet still record and transmit data even while being operated from thousands of miles away. Teal Drones is a leader in commercial and government unmanned aerial vehicle technology and the manufacturer of Golden Eagle, one of only five U.S. Department of Defense-approved drones designed for reconnaissance, public safety, and inspection applications. Red Cat Propware is developing a Software-as-a-Solution ("SaaS") platform to provide drone flight data analytics and storage, as well as diagnostic products and services. Learn more at https://www.redcatholdings.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

INVESTORS:

CORE IR

Phone: (516) 222-2560

E-mail: Investors@redcat.red

Website: https://www.redcatholdings.com/



