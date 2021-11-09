Steady, Significant Strategic Growth Marks Scheer Partners Successful First Year In Philadelphia Market

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After its first year in the Philadelphia market, Scheer Partners, Inc is reporting that its scientific real leasing estate business here has been steadily expanding and despite the hyper-competitive, Covid-impacted market, the firm is forecasting an even busier and more profitable second year, according to company President Robert Scheer and Tim Conrey, Director of Philadelphia operations.

"We entered the Philadelphia market with high expectations, and we've exceeded those expectations thanks to an amazing team of professionals on the ground, our research backbone at our home office, and due to a truly incredible roster of clients," explained Mr. Scheer, the company's founder. "While nobody could have predicted the impact Covid would have on our business, I'm pleased to report that we accurately forecast the Philadelphia market's appreciation of our unique business model and our vision for scientific real estate at every level."

Mr. Conrey, Scheer's first Philadelphia office hire, echoed and expanded upon Mr. Scheer's analysis of the impressive first-year performance. "From the historic Curtis transformation, to new construction of Ultra Labs in University City, we have assembled an exciting life sciences portfolio representing nearly 750,000 square feet." He added, "While now representing clients in four of the five metropolitan Philadelphia counties, and soon doubling our staff – including bringing on board a construction and building management specialist - we have worked hard to earn the reputation as the top-tier scientific real estate firm in our market," he added. Scheer's current client properties include:

Claudia Yates, Scheer's Chief Operating Officer, said, "We are humbled that the greater Philadelphia business community, and its renowned research universities, has welcomed us to the market and embraced our strategic approach to re-imagining scientific real estate for not only our clients, but the greater good."

Lisa Baskin Berger, said the "sheer advantage of Scheer is that our team speaks the same language as leading edge biotech businesses, institutions, and others looking to meet their scientific real estate needs from basement to rooftop in adaptive or new construction. That is a huge strategic advantage. "

