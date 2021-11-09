Trade TVs for trips this Black Friday with a first-of-its-kind holiday travel gift guide Featuring nearly 100 travel experiences from major travel brands Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo

SEATTLE, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today travel giants Expedia®, Hotels.com® and Vrbo® join forces to unveil a first-ever holiday gift guide featuring travel experiences to rival even the most popular Black Friday and Cyber Monday purchases. Plus, exciting offers are launching ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday including 30% off more than 3,500 hotels for members beginning Nov. 16 and up to 4X the rewards points on the Expedia mobile app and Double Rewards Stamps on Hotels.com beginning Nov. 231.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8898552-expedia-hotels-dot-com-vrbo-unveil-first-ever-holiday-gift-guide/

"Research shows that investing in experiences makes us happier than amassing things, and making memories after so many missed moments matters now more than ever before," said Melanie Fish, travel expert and head of PR for Expedia Brands. "This Black Friday, we wanted to make it easier to skip the stuff and instead give the gift of travel to friends, family or even yourself with a travel gift guide featuring experiences that are worthy of any wish list – and offered at a great value."

MEMBERS SAVE MORE IN FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND TRAVEL GIFT GUIDE

The travel experts at Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo scoured their many offerings to curate a holiday gift guide filled to the brim with nearly 100 unique travel experiences around the world that cost just about what travelers can expect to pay for popular Black Friday and Cyber Monday gifts. Plus, members can find even better rates on some of these hotels starting Nov. 16.

Prices are not guaranteed and can vary based on discounts, dates and availability. *

Two-night stays for the price of a smart watch (~$300) *

Expedia Stay in Ubud, Indonesia : Find zen among tropical gardens at the Bebek Tepi Sawah Villas in Ubud, Bali Find zen among tropical gardens at the Bebek Tepi Sawah Villas in Ubud,

Expedia Stay in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico : Retreat to paradise in Puerto Vallarta where Mexican architecture, majestic ocean views and tropical jungle all meet at the Hotel Boutique Luxury Patio Azul Retreat to paradise inwhere Mexican architecture, majestic ocean views and tropical jungle all meet at the Hotel Boutique Luxury Patio Azul

Hotels.com Stay in New York City : Soak in the city life at the Marcel at Gramercy Hotel, set within walking distance to the city's most exciting neighborhoods Soak in the city life at the Marcel at Gramercy Hotel, set within walking distance to the city's most exciting neighborhoods

Hotels.com Stay in Vancouver, Canada : Indulge in the finer things at The Sutton Place Hotel Vancouver where luxury accommodations and first-class amenities await Indulge in the finer things at The Sutton Place Hotel Vancouver where luxury accommodations and first-class amenities await

Vrbo Stay in Greifswald, Germany : Make once-in-a-lifetime memories in a contemporary and modern vacation home on the Bay of Greifswald Make once-in-a-lifetime memories in a contemporary and modern vacation home on the Bay of Greifswald

Vrbo Stay in Naples, Italy : Immerse yourself in all things Italy with a centrally located vacation home in the heart of Naples Immerse yourself in all thingswith a centrally located vacation home in the heart of

Click here for hi-res imagery of stays for the price of a smart watch (~$300).

Two-night stays for the price of a TV (~$500) *

Expedia Stay in Chicago : Get the best of both worlds at luxurious boutique hotel Gale Chicago, where city life and Lake Michigan's stunning shores meet Get the best of both worlds at luxurious boutique hotel Gale Chicago, where city life andstunning shores meet

Expedia Stay in Paris : Experience peace at Le Belmont Paris, located near cultural hotspots for a taste of Parisian luxury Experience peace at Le Belmont Paris, located near cultural hotspots for a taste of Parisian luxury

Hotels.com Stay in Honolulu : Gear up for adventure at the Waikiki Resort Hotel near Honolulu's striking beaches Gear up for adventure at the Waikiki Resort Hotel nearstriking beaches

Hotels.com Stay in Charleston, S.C. : Escape to Harborside, Charleston's premiere resort and marina waterfront hotel with picturesque views Escape to Harborside,premiere resort and marina waterfront hotel with picturesque views

Vrbo Stay in Santorini, Greece : Take in jaw-dropping views of the sea from a white Santorini terrace vacation rental Take in jaw-dropping views of the sea from a white Santorini terrace vacation rental

Vrbo Stay in New Forest National Park, England : Curl up in an enchanting country cottage near New Forest National Park Curl up in an enchanting country cottage near New Forest National Park

Click here for hi-res imagery of stays for the price of a TV (~$500).

Two-night stays for the price of fine jewelry (~$1,000) *

Expedia Stay in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. : Seek beachside bliss at the B Ocean Resort, just steps from Fort Lauderdale Beach Seek beachside bliss at the B Ocean Resort, just steps from Fort Lauderdale Beach

Expedia Stay in Las Vegas : Dazzle in the neon brilliance of the Las Vegas Strip at the LSI Resorts at The Signature Hotel Dazzle in the neon brilliance of the Las Vegas Strip at the LSI Resorts at The Signature Hotel

Hotels.com Stay in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico : Lose your breath to the ocean views at the Cabo Azul Resort, outfitted with private terraces and sophisticated décor Lose your breath to the ocean views at the Cabo Azul Resort, outfitted with private terraces and sophisticated décor

Hotels.com Stay in Nashville, Tenn. : Tune into Nashville's music scene at the Bobby Hotel, complete with a rooftop bar, restaurant and unexpected entertainment Tune intomusic scene at the Bobby Hotel, complete with a rooftop bar, restaurant and unexpected entertainment

Vrbo Stay in Bastrop, Texas : Connect with nature in a whimsical treehouse vacation rental just right outside of Austin, Texas Connect with nature in a whimsical treehouse vacation rental just right outside of

Vrbo Stay in Northeastern Region, Iceland : Overlook Icelandic waters in an awestriking modern vacation home Overlook Icelandic waters in an awestriking modern vacation home

Click here for hi-res imagery of stays for the price of fine jewelry (~$1,000)

Full gift guide with links to Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo as well as hi-res imagery can be found here.

BLACK FRIDAY AND CYBER MONDAY DEALS - MEMBERS SHOP 30% OFF STARTING NOV. 16

Expedia and Hotels.com Black Friday sales kick off Nov. 16 and run through Nov. 29 and feature 30 percent off more than 3,500 hotel properties and special discounts on cruises. During the sale, customers can simply sign in or create an account to shop the biggest member-only event of the year.

Expedia Rewards and Hotels.com Rewards members get additional benefits the last week of the sale with 4X rewards points in the Expedia mobile app and Double Rewards Stamps on Hotels.com Nov. 23-29 .

Join the free Expedia Rewards and Hotels.com Rewards programs for access to member-exclusive discounts year-round.

TIPS AND TRICKS FOR GETTING THE MOST OUT OF BLACK FRIDAY AND CYBER MONDAY

Follow these tips to get the most out of booking a trip:

BOOK ON THE APP Find better rates every day with member pricing on the Expedia and Hotels.com apps, plus the convenience of having itinerary details, support and inspiration at your fingertips. Travelers who book private vacation homes through Vrbo are also protected under the Find better rates every day with member pricing on the Expedia and Hotels.com apps, plus the convenience of having itinerary details, support and inspiration at your fingertips. Travelers who book private vacation homes through Vrbo are also protected under the Book with Confidence Guarantee

BOOK FLEXIBLE RATES Flexibility is key for holiday and winter travel.

UNLOCK DEEPER SAVINGS BY BUNDLING Just by booking multiple items at the same time on Expedia, such as adding a car rental, activity or hotel to a flight purchase, travelers can save on their trip.

KEEP TABS ON THE LATEST TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS With restrictions changing by the day or week, it can be tricky to stay up to date on the latest COVID-related guidelines. Use the With restrictions changing by the day or week, it can be tricky to stay up to date on the latest COVID-related guidelines. Use the Expedia Travel Advisor which lets travelers select their origin and destination to see what travel advisories or COVID-19 restrictions are in place.

Notes to Editors:

Traveler wellbeing is our priority. Expedia understands how the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect travelers everywhere, as well as the importance of abiding by government restrictions and practicing social distancing. Travelers can visit the Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo COVID-19 travel resource pages for information to make informed travel decisions.

[1] Terms apply. See Expedia and Hotels.com site for details.

*As of Nov. 8, 2021. The cost of the hotels and vacation rentals featured in the gift guides are two-night stays for the travel dates of Feb. 11-13, 2022. Prices are not guaranteed and can vary based on discounts, dates and availability.

About Us

Expedia®.com is one of the world's largest full-service travel sites, helping millions of travelers per month easily plan and book travel with the widest selection of affordable airfare, lodging deals, car rentals, and activities.

Hotels.com® is the most rewarding way to book a place to stay – a one-stop shopping source for hotel pricing, amenities and availability around the world. Members of the Hotels.com® Rewards Loyalty Program earn free nights and get access to instant savings and exclusive prices.

Vrbo® helps families find and book the perfect place to stay and be together on vacation by making it easy and fun to book cabins, condos, beach houses and every kind of space in between.

Expedia.com, Hotels.com and Vrbo are just three of the many Expedia Group brands powering travel around the world.

View original content:

SOURCE Expedia.com, Hotels.com and Vrbo