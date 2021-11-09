World Premiere Of The Magic Lamp Panto At San Francisco's Presidio Theatre December 1-31

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco's Presidio Theatre presents a bright new addition to the holiday entertainment landscape this season with the world premiere of the The Magic Lamp, a panto that reframes the classic tale of Aladdin in 27 live performances December 1-31. The production features an original script and music--setting the comic action in contemporary San Francisco--brimming with humor, audience participation, dance, magic and hope for the whole family. Panto is a traditional British holiday entertainment that combines slapstick humor, one-line zingers, outrageous characters and send-ups of current events. The Magic Lamp's creative team and cast bring high-octane credentials to this new show with magnificent costumes, musical parodies, dance, magic and over-the-top silliness. The cast features versatile and popular actors including Rotimi Agbabiaka, Sharon Shao, Danny Scheie, Curt Branom, Renée Lubin, JM Appleby, Rinabeth Apostol, Scott Reardon and others.

The Magic Lamp takes place in contemporary San Francisco, where Aladdin is a bicycle messenger. Aladdin more than meets his match in Jazz, a strong independent young woman. Instead of the traditional disapproving patriarch Jazz's parent has been re-envisioned as a powerful Silicon Valley Sultana. Following panto tradition, the production features a signature animal, in this case, Pecker the chicken and his clique of outspoken cluckers.

"The Magic Lamp focuses on the magic, humor and hope that are found all around us, everyday," says Executive Producer Peggy Haas, "I am hoping that the laughter and joy of The Magic Lamp will shine a light towards a brighter future."



"we've put together an amazing cast of Bay Area performers with ancestry from four continents," says Tamroz Torfeh, director of The Magic Lamp. "Panto is the most popular form of live theatre in most of the English-speaking world--requiring comedy, dance and musical skills. The cast of The Magic Lamp will bring all of this to the Presidio stage with bells on, plus some holiday glitter!"



Twenty-seven performances of The Magic Lamp will be given December 1-31 and the full schedule may be seen at www.presidiotheatre.org. Tickets are priced $10-$75; families and friend groups of four or more will receive a Family Pack discount of 20%. The Presidio Theatre is located at 99 Moraga Avenue in the historic Presidio of San Francisco.



