The Aaron's Company, Inc. to Present at the 13th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 17th in Dallas, TX

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and purchase solutions, today announced that Douglas A. Lindsay, Chief Executive Officer and C. Kelly Wall, Chief Financial Officer will present and meet with investors at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 17, 2021, at the Westin Dallas Downtown in Dallas, TX. The Company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. CT. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed through the conference host's main website at www.IDEASconferences.com and in the investor relations section of the company's website at www.investor.aarons.com.

(PRNewsfoto/AARON'S, INC.)

About Aaron's

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and purchase solutions. Aaron's engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, appliances, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. For more information, visit investor.aarons.com or Aarons.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Aaron's Company, Inc.