Arcadis releases Global Electric Vehicle Catalyst Index

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD) has released a new report assessing how 12 countries and two U.S. states are progressing on electric vehicle adoption. Entitled "Global Electric Vehicle Catalyst Index: Accelerating electric vehicle program adoption and implementation," the report evaluates three catalysts to adoption: government leadership and incentives, market maturity and readiness, and charging infrastructure.

Given the physical and economic size of California and New York, the report finds that both states could capture greater market share and drive carbon reductions through EV investment. In New York, transitioning fleets will be critical to achieving EV goals, while California could improve its EV market share by increasing its charging infrastructure. The passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is also expected to help accelerate EV adoption.

Globally, transitioning to EVs can help achieve environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives, improve air quality and meet net zero goals. While government incentives are a catalyst, the report cautions organizations against waiting for new policies before acting. Actively planning for EVs now will help organizations prepare for forthcoming regulations and maintain their competitive edge.

"Accelerating the transition to electric vehicles – along with investing in clean energy and battery technology – are crucial to cutting emissions and limiting global warming to 1.5°C. This report shows that with clear leadership from the top and the right policy levers in place, electric vehicles can play a notable role in tackling the climate crisis and improving quality of life for all communities across the world," said Peter Oosterveer, CEO at Arcadis.

The purpose of the Global Electric Vehicle Catalyst Index is to promote collaboration between countries and organizations exploring the EV landscape. The report is a snapshot in time; countries will increase their scores as they adopt new government incentives, increase EV charging infrastructure or as the market matures. Sharing insights and strengths across public and private sectors will accelerate EV's impact on air pollution and CO 2 emissions globally.

