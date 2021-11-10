BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 9, 2021, the Board of Directors of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock.  The dividend is payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 1, 2021.

BorgWarner Logo (PRNewsfoto/BorgWarner)

BorgWarner is a global product leader in sustainable mobility solutions for the vehicle market. Building on its original equipment expertise, BorgWarner also brings market leading product and service solutions to the global aftermarket. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 96 locations in 22 countries, the Company employs approximately 50,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

