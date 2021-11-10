The Connected World's Insight On ~90% of US Tower Infrastructure Is Being Used To Prospect New Customers & Inform Acquisition Decisions

Connected2Fiber Announces CTI Towers Is Leveraging Its Technology For Data-Driven Organic and Inorganic Growth The Connected World's Insight On ~90% of US Tower Infrastructure Is Being Used To Prospect New Customers & Inform Acquisition Decisions

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected2Fiber, The Industry Cloud for Connectivity, announced today that CTI Towers, an operator of over 1,200 wireless communications towers across 47 states in the continental U.S., is leveraging The Connected World platform to identify highly valuable clients within CTI's tower property markets and to assist in the company's tower acquisition strategy.

CTI's initial use cases with Connected2Fiber leverage the platform's location-based insight on hundreds of thousands of towers within the United States. From an existing tower property perspective, CTI is able to query The Connected World's network intelligence engine to identify potential clients that may be interested in leasing its tower space – including network operators, cable companies, WISPs, municipalities, and any organization in need of wireless communication. The company is also leveraging The Connected World to identify and engage with connectivity providers in close proximity to but not yet connected to tower infrastructure to discuss potential tower-building opportunities.

Beyond these use cases, CTI is using the technology's data capabilities to assist in the evaluation of acquisition of new tower assets. With these insights, CTI is able to understand the market opportunity and competitive environment within each tower property to make more effective, efficient acquisition decisions.

"Connected2Fiber's insights are a big step up for our industry and critical to making intelligent, data-driven decisions," commented Scott Crisler, COO at CTI Towers. "CTI makes it a priority to stay ahead of the curve on technological adoption that will benefit our organization and help better serve our customers. The Connected World platform enables us to operate with the efficiency and effectiveness needed to achieve our growth objectives."

"CTI Towers is an organization that understands the value of making data-driven, location-oriented decisions within their business," commented Ben Edmond, Founder and CEO at Connected2Fiber. "We fundamentally believe that this type of mindset pays significant dividends for a company in this space and is the key to unlocking growth within their market. The team at Connected2Fiber is excited to continue to support CTI in their growth journey."

For more information about Connected2Fiber and their ecosystem of hundreds of service providers building automation into their buying and selling processes, visit www.connected2fiber.com.

About Connected2Fiber

Connected2Fiber is The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. The Connected World platform details and displays deep, trusted location-based insight and empowers users to leverage that insight to automate network buying and selling processes. Visit Connected2Fiber on the web at www.connected2fiber.com or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/connected2fiber/.

About CTI Towers

CTI Towers, Inc., based in Cary, NC, was founded in 2011, and acquired by Melody Investment Advisors in 2020. The company operates over 1,200 wireless communications towers across 47 states in the continental U.S. To learn more about CTI Towers, visit www.ctitowers.com.

