Doctorsoft Ophthalmic EHR To Showcase Innovative Enhancements at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2021

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating ten years, Doctorsoft ophthalmic EHR will be launching a brand new user interface and architecture as well as announcing product enhancements at the American Academy of Ophthalmology conference (booth #4546) in New Orleans, LA on November 13-15, 2021.

Doctorsoft Corporation has been dedicated to innovating healthcare IT solutions for a decade. Doctorsoft ophthalmic EHR's patented single-page exam view is hailed as an innovative game-changer by ophthalmologists. Designed by a leading ophthalmologist, Dr. Sanjay Logani, Doctorsoft has been used by physicians all over the USA for a decade. The Doctorsoft team will be attending AAO 2021 in New Orleans to showcase its new user interface, design, and latest technologies at booth #4546.

Doctorsoft is a best-in-class, AWS secure cloud-based ophthalmology EHR designed by an ophthalmologist.

Doctorsoft ophthalmic EHR's patented single-page exam view has been described as an innovative game-changer in eyecare.

A decade-old healthcare IT company committed to innovating healthcare, Doctorsoft, has the unique advantage of mirroring a paper chart with the patented single-page exam view that allows providers to enhance their productivity multifold.

With a record 99.97% uptime over the past decade, Doctorsoft is a Drummond certified and HIPAA-compliant ophthalmic EHR approved for use in the United States of America. Used by practices from all over the country, Doctorsoft bridges to virtually any practice management application of provider's choice. With integrated ICD-10, CPT, and SNOWMED codes, we make it easy to export the superbill thereby speeding up a practice's revenue cycle management.

As a cost-effective EHR that has been endorsed by ophthalmologists from all over the country, Doctorsoft is device and browser-agnostic with integrated image management and MIPS reporting. From a desktop to a laptop and a tablet to a smartphone, providers can access this ophthalmic EHR from anywhere in the world.

From your practice to the surgery center, all your patients travel with you with a single touch of a button, while staff can continue using it simultaneously across multiple locations.

With a HIPAA-compliant help desk across all mainland United States time zones, Doctorsoft remains committed to serving our customers and their patients.

At AAO 2021, the Doctorsoft team, headed by founder and CEO, Dr Sanjay Logani is excited to present various enhancements and user interface design to thousands of eye specialists attending from all over the world.

"We have designed and enhanced solutions in an effort to take ophthalmic practices to the next level. At AAO 2021, we will offer attendees opportunities to experience the significant benefits of Doctorsoft's latest innovations in the health tech world. With Doctorsoft's newly improved functionalities and services, we continue to innovate cutting-edge technology to improve the efficiency of ophthalmologists in the treatment of their patients," Dr Logani said during an interview.

Founded in 2011, Doctorsoft is a leading innovative electronic healthcare company that offers healthcare technology solutions specifically for ophthalmology practices.

Click here to schedule a demo

Contact: surbhi.mehta@doctorsoft.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Doctorsoft Corporation