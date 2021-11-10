IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. announces today its results for the first quarter of the Fiscal Year 2022 ended September 30, 2021.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. announces today its results for the first quarter of the Fiscal Year 2022 ended September 30, 2021.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; BYMA: IRSA), the leading real estate company in Argentina, announces today its results for the first quarter of the Fiscal Year 2022 ended September 30, 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

Rental segment showed a recovery in the main indicators of shopping malls and hotels, while the office segment showed a slight decrease in the average rent and occupancy. The rental adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 2,152 million during the quarter ( ARS 1,506 million in shopping malls, ARS 567 million in offices and ARS 79 million in hotels), 36.5% lower than the observed in the same period of 2020, not affected by the closure of operations.

The net result for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 recorded a loss of ARS 1,014 million compared to a gain of ARS 22,468 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, mainly explained by negative results due to changes in the fair value of investment properties.

During the quarter, the Company's Board of Directors approved a corporate reorganization process consisting of the merger by absorption between the company and IRSA CP, in which IRSA would be the absorbing company. The process is subject to the approval of the Shareholders' Meeting that will be carried out in the coming months.

As a subsequent event, our subsidiary IRSA CP sold 3 floors of "261 Della Paolera " building with a surface area of 3,582 sqm for an approximate amount of USD 32 million .

Financial Highlights (In millions of Argentine Pesos) 3M FY 2022 Income Statement 09/30/2021 09/30/2020 Revenues 4,382 2,453 Consolidated Gross Profit 2,628 780 Net result from changes in the fair value of investment properties (6,494) 36,728 Consolidated (Loss) / Profit from Operations (4,689) 35,856 Result for the Period (1,014) 12,716





Attributable to:



IRSA's Shareholders (600) 10,086 Non-Controlling interest (414) 2,630





EPS (Basic) (0.91) 17.53 EPS (Diluted) (0.91) 17.48





Balance Sheet 09/30/2021 06/30/2021 Current Assets 15,308 15,216 Non-Current Assets 221,796 228,247 Total Assets 237,104 243,463 Current Liabilities 21,251 24,192 Non-Current Liabilities 126,629 128,868 Total Liabilities 147,880 153,060 Non-Controlling Interest 22,423 22,831 Shareholders' Equity 89,224 90,403

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS, BYMA: IRSA), the Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company, cordially invites you to participate in its IQ FY 2022 Results Conference Call on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 02:00 PM US Eastern Time / 04:00 PM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:

https://irsacorp.zoom.us/j/87584599610?pwd=ZTUvVXdGRGhUbnIzMDBBc0tWdTdudz09

Webinar ID: 875 8459 9610

Password: 450632

In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:

Argentina: +54 112 040 0447 or +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986

Israel: +972 3 978 6688 or +972 55 330 1762

Brazil: +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236 or +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788

United States of America: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592

Chile: +56 232 938 848 or +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304 or +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066

Investor Relations Department.

+ 5411 4323-7449

ir@irsa.com.ar

https://www.irsa.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en

Follow us on Twitter @irsair

View original content:

SOURCE IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.