AMFM Healthcare, Premier Residential Mental Health Treatment Program, Announces Virginia Expansion

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMFM Healthcare, a leading provider in behavioral health services, announced today plans to expand their integrative mental health treatment centers (AMFM) with a new residential facility in Virginia in early 2022. The facility will run under the leadership of their new executive director, Dr. Nicole Erkfitz.

Established in 2010, AMFM Healthcare focuses on acute primary psychiatry and dual-diagnosis care, addressing all their clients' healthcare needs with services for a wide range of clinical disorders. The clinical team specializes in a multi-disciplinary approach in diagnosing and managing mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, trauma disorders, substance abuse and personality disorders. AMFM Healthcare will offer these services in their Northern Virginia residence, broadening their patient network. According to the Mental Health America, Virginia ranked 42/51 among the rest of the United States with a higher prevalence of mental health and lower access to care. AMFM Healthcare looks forward to being one step closer to helping people in need with their new expansion.

"People from across the country are suffering now more than ever given the increased difficulties surrounding the pandemic," said Ted Guastello for AMFM Healthcare. "We are thrilled to announce the expansion to the East Coast with our premier program in Virginia to give people access to intimate and top-notch quality care. AMFM Healthcare is looking forward to providing patients and their loved ones the critical tools for long lasting healing. The addition of our executive director, Dr. Nicole Erkfitz, will further contribute to the success of our Virginia launch."

With vast mental health experience in licensed social work, Dr. Erkfitz will bring her expertise to the AMFM Healthcare facility in Virginia, focusing on program development catered to the needs of the community in Northern Virginia. Dr. Erkfitz previously worked for the Department of State, providing clinical services and addressing social issues in South Asia.

"I am excited to be able to develop the AMFM Healthcare facility in Northern Virginia to create change not only for our inpatient clients but for the entire surrounding community," said executive director Nicole Ertkfitz. "Being able to foster a relationship with nearby residents will lead to a highly personalized program and more confidence in recovery for post-program."

For more information on program offerings, please visit amfmtreatment.com.

About AMFM Healthcare

AMFM Healthcare is a leading provider in behavioral health services. We provide multiple treatment options for those suffering from a wide range of mental health conditions including substance abuse. Our central goal is to create long-term positive change in the lives of our clients and their families. Our process is designed to bring clients to a place of understanding and acceptance of their mental health condition while concurrently providing them with the tools and therapy they need to find lasting success. We utilize a strengths-based model; which is anchored in the soundest medical practices. We have proven that our culture of respect, and collaboration, succeeds in delivering effective, client-centered care. Each of our clients is supported by a team of experienced, highly trained treatment professionals.

Our programs, A Mission for Michael, Mission Connection, A Better Life Recovery, and Michelle's House each have a specific focus allowing us to cater treatment programs for individual clients.

