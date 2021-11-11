Ginkgo Bioworks Launches Cell Development Kit Service for Standardized, Low-Cost Entry to its Cell Programming Platform

BOSTON, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced the launch of its Cell Development Kits (CDKs) service. CDKs provide streamlined access to the company's platform for aspiring cell developers to program cells to tackle the biggest challenges facing society. The first CDKs to launch are focused on protein expression programs. The service provides developers access to the toolkit needed to get started developing commercial proteins, including pre-engineered host cells optimized for protein production, specialized equipment, automation capabilities, genetic engineering expertise, insights garnered from Ginkgo's codebase and the applicable infrastructure to design, build and test a custom microbe.

Ginkgo's CDKs are designed to cut the cost of launching a cell program and speed up development timelines to build engineered microbes, for example, to determine whether a protein may be successfully and commercially produced. The service is also designed to enable customers to prototype their idea in phases, with each phase providing data that can inform the customer's project and business strategy. By simplifying the pathway for companies to get started on the Ginkgo platform with standard terms, a phased approach, low costs—starting at $100,000 for protein expression projects—and clear deliverables, the CDK can help derisk projects prior to full scale technical development.

"We believe engineering biology holds tremendous potential to revolutionize industries and our customers are using it to develop solutions ranging from alternative food proteins and vaccine ingredients to biodegradable plastics and sustainable chemicals," said Jason Kelly, CEO of Ginkgo Bioworks. "But biology is still complex and highly variable, making the barrier to entry too high for many of the product developers that are out there with an idea they want to bring to the world. By providing these researchers, entrepreneurs and dreamers with the resources to realize their proof of concept, we're able to support the synthetic biology ecosystem to keep pushing the envelope on innovation."

If you are a developer interested in learning more about being in the next batch of CDK projects to launch, reach out to the Ginkgo team. Ginkgo will also be hosting an informational virtual event, Grow with Ginkgo: You're a Cell Developer , for prospective cell developers that are interested in learning more about the CDK on Thursday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. ET.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com.

