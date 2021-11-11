Older Adults in Texas, Georgia, and North Carolina Communities Invited to Participate in Vaccine Clinical Trial Targeting RSV Prevention

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. , Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Javara, a leading Integrated Research Organization focused on improving clinical trial access and impact, today announced an opportunity for older adults, age 60 and older, in three Southern states to participate in the testing of a new vaccine designed to protect them from the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

While many think of RSV as a seasonal illness that affects infants, the virus is also a common and pervasive cause of severe acute respiratory illness in older adults. There is an urgent need to protect this population because, each year in the U.S., more than 177,000 adults age 65 and over are hospitalized due to RSV, with an estimated 14,000 of those cases proving fatal.1

Developed by Pfizer, the RSV bivalent prefusion F subunit investigational vaccine is being tested in the phase 3 RENOIR (RSV vaccine Efficacy study iNOlder adults Immunized against RSV disease) clinical trial for safety and efficacy in preventing moderate to severe lower respiratory tract illness associated with RSV. If approved, it would be the first vaccine available for the prevention of the virus that affects the lungs and airways, which frequently affects infants but is also a serious health threat for older adults.

The RENOIR trial will enroll 30,000 participants around the world who are healthy or have stable chronic conditions. Participants will receive either the novel RSV vaccine, designed to identify and fight virus cells by targeting a specific protein they express, or a placebo. Those interested in participating can contact any of the following locations or email tellmemore@javararesearch.com:

Georgia

Albany : Albany Internal Medicine (229-216-9315)

Savannah: SouthCoast Health (912-737-4977)

Thomasville : Mcintosh Clinic (229-252-7429)

North Carolina

Charlotte : Tryon Medical Partners (704-610-6295)

Winston-Salem : Wake Forest Baptist Health (336-364-6080)

Texas:

Sugar Land : Pucillo Family Practice (281-378-7230)

The Woodlands : Highland Woods Health (281-378-7020)

"By participating, older adults may have an opportunity to be vaccinated against RSV, while helping advance research that could protect countless others from severe illness in the future," Javara CEO, Jennifer Byrne said. "Through our healthcare partnerships, our team is committed to ensuring that research opportunities like this one are offered at the community level, giving a larger and more diverse population of patients access to cutting-edge innovations. Ultimately, that will help end inequities in care and ensure that study results reflect real-world demographics."

About Javara

Javara is the leading Integrated Research Organization (IRO) partnering with large healthcare organizations in local communities to integrate clinical research into clinical care. Our access to broad diverse patient populations through their trusted physicians ensures clinical trials are completed with high enrollment and retention for quality data delivery. Javara's centralized resources and standardized operations provide efficiencies for accelerated study start-up and quality outcomes, so fewer obstacles stand in the way of the product approval process. Our team includes experienced clinical research leaders who have collectively led 10,000+ trials and engaged 200,000+ patients in clinical trials. As pioneers of Clinical Research as a Care Option (CRAACO), Javara is transforming healthcare and changing lives by connecting the right patients to the right trials at the right time. For more information, please visit Javararesearch.com.

