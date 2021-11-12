Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. announces today its results for the first quarter of FY 2022 ended September 30, 2021

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA: CRES), leading Argentine agricultural company, announces today its results for the first quarter of FY 2022 ended September 30, 2021.
HIGHLIGHTS
- The net result for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 recorded a gain of ARS 2,838 million compared to ARS 11,476 million in the same period of 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the period reached ARS 5,381 million, 31.5% lower than the same period in 2021, a reduction mainly explained by the urban business. Adjusted EBITDA of the agribusiness segments reached ARS 3,593 million, in line with the same period of previous fiscal year.
- The 2022 campaign is developing with higher international commodity prices and margins than the previous one, although with rising costs. We expect to plant approximately 262,000 ha.
- During the quarter, our subsidiary Brasilagro sold a fraction of its Rio do Meio farm for BRL 130.1 million and subsequently, completed the sale of a fraction of its Alto Taquarí farm for BRL 589.0 million.
- In financial matters, during the quarter we issued debt in the local market for the sum of USD 60.6 million, reducing the average financing cost of the company.
Financial Highlights
(In millions of Argentine Pesos)
3M FY 2022 ended September 30, 2021
Income Statement
09/30/2021
09/30/2020
Agricultural Business Revenue
12,878
10,040
Agricultural Business Gross Profit
3,132
3,398
Urban Properties Revenues
3,430
1,857
Urban Properties Gross Profit
2,682
864
Consolidated Gross Profit
5,711
3,764
Consolidated (Loss) / Profit from Operations
(2,573)
36,717
Profit for the Period
2,838
11,476
Attributable to:
Cresud's Shareholders
2,040
4,411
Non-Controlling interest
798
7,065
EPS (Basic)
4.82
8.84
EPS (Diluted)
4.08
8.57
Balance Sheet
09/30/2021
06/30/2021
Current Assets
67,907
76,477
Non-Current Assets
281,885
294,181
Total Assets
349,792
370,658
Current Liabilities
59,599
76,966
Non-Current Liabilities
176,852
177,969
Total Liabilities
236,451
254,935
Non-Controlling Interest
77,826
80,265
Shareholders' Equity
113,341
115,723
Cresud, leading Argentinean agricultural company with a growing presence in Latin American countries, cordially invites you to participate in its first quarter of the FY 2022 Results Conference Call on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 09:00 AM Eastern Time / 11:00 AM BA Time.
To access the Webinar:
https://irsacorp.zoom.us/j/85115030304?pwd=MzRnUXB5N3IzYStoNDZMMEhrTmRtQT09
Webinar ID: 851 1503 0304
Password: 903016
In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:
Argentina: +54 112 040 0447 or +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986
Israel: +972 55 330 1762 or +972 3 978 6688
Brazil : +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236 or +55 11 4632 2237
US: +1 346 248 7799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592
Chile: +56 232 938 848 or +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304 or +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066
UK: +44 330 088 5830 or +44 131 460 1196 or +44 203 481 5237 or +44 203 481 5240 or +44 208 080 6591
