Lilly Finance and Saitama launch first ever youth-inspired, medical-focused cryptocurrency Lilly, a revolutionary DeFi currency inspired by a young girl's survival story, brings crypto to the medical space to accelerate the evolution of care

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 13, 2021, Lilly Finance will join community-driven crypto leaders, Saitama, to launch Lilly, a token named after the company's now-12-year-old brand ambassador: Lillian Bay. The launch represents a major mission milestone for Lilly Finance's parent company Lillian Bay Medical, which is founded to solve problems, expand access, and accelerate advances in medical technology.

Lilly founder Brad Beatty believes that the future of health and wealth are one—and he's passionate about making it brighter. "Lilly Finance will not only help the world via real use cases in the medical technology field," he explains. "Our funding and research will provide solutions to humanity for years to come. We also have a portion of the burn in the token going directly to Children's Charity wallets."

Beatty's passion is personal: His daughter Lillian Bay was born on November 11, 2009 with a rare disorder known as cystic hygroma. A UPS driver on the small island village of Boca Grande, FL at the time, Beatty was devastated to learn that she would need multiple surgeries in order to survive. But the Boca community rallied fast behind the family to "make miracles happen." Lilly received the life-saving treatments she needed from the excellent care team at John Hopkins All Children's hospital in St. Petersburg, FL.

Today, Lilly is a strong, artistic, and passionate pre-teen who stands as a role model to other children and their families dealing with similar struggles. Her story has been the subject of two published books and has also helped other children connect with top surgeons and find the right treatments. "Lilly" has become synonymous with possibility.

Video: Lilly Saitama Video

That's why crypto represents a huge next step for the company inspired by her story of hope. The Decentralized Finance (DeFi) token is open to everyone and powered by Saitama's intuitive platform and strong community. Together, the two companies are tapping huge opportunities in blockchain technology to nourish needs in the medical sector and create wealth where it's most needed.

Saitama's CEO, Russell Armand, comments on their combined vision: "Picture a future in which you can pay for your recent hospital stay with your crypto earnings," says "This is what our partnership will bring. We look forward to integrating crypto into the medical space—this launch represents a huge moment in history."

The Lilly Finance Token will officially launch on November 13, 2021, during the inauguration of Saitama's SaitaMask mobile application in Las Vegas. The launch coincides with Lilly's 12th anniversary of inspiring hope and driving innovation in health and finance.

About Lilly

Lilly is a revolutionary healthcare company nurturing innovative products and solutions, while helping people invest in the future. Lilly is backed by secure blockchain technology and powered by the proven Saitama platform.lillyfinance.com

About Saitama

Saitama LLC, launched as a crypto token, has developed into a thriving ecosystem that includes gaming, education, a metaverse, a mobile wallet application, and much more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lilly Finance