StorageMart to Acquire Manhattan Mini Storage

COLUMBIA, Mo., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart, the largest privately-owned self-storage company in the world, announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Manhattan Mini Storage, subject to customary closing conditions. The purchase of Manhattan Mini Storage includes the entirety of the company's 18 self-storage real estate locations throughout Manhattan.

Citigroup served as the exclusive financial advisor to StorageMart. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to StorageMart. Eastdil Secured served as the exclusive financial advisor to Manhattan Mini Storage.

Following the acquisition, StorageMart will exceed 20 million net rentable square feet of storage and more than 200,000 storage units worldwide.

ABOUT STORAGEMART

Founded by the Burnam Family in 1999 and headquartered in Columbia, MO, StorageMart is the world's largest privately-owned self-storage provider with locations across the US, UK, and Canada. The company is committed to giving back to the many communities it calls "home" and has donated more than one million dollars in sponsorships and storage space to non-profits through its Store-It-Forward charitable giving program.

