Accion Labs is happy to welcome Reema Poddar to our Board of Directors

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accion Labs ("Accion"), a digital-focused software product engineering company specializing in emerging technologies announced today the appointment of Reema Poddar to its Board of Directors.

Reema Poddar

An accomplished business executive with Board of Director and C-level experience in global roles ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies, Poddar is a well recognized transformative technologist and a seasoned leader in data-analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, cloud services, IoT, and IIoT. Her successes include setting product and technology strategy, building and delivering commercially viable, innovative products and services offerings, accelerating digital and organizational transformations, improving customer experiences, and delivering exceptional business outcomes with increased revenue valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

"We are pleased to welcome Reema to our Board of Directors", said Kinesh Doshi, Founder & CEO of Accion Labs. "Her values and deep experience in innovation directly align with those of Accion Labs. Her insights will be invaluable as we continue to grow and recognize our vision to impact lives through innovation."

"I am thrilled to join the board at Accion Labs, a company which respects and values culture, and where I continue to see an incredible potential in the product, platform, and practices," said Poddar. "Recent pandemic has highlighted the transformative power of digital technologies and the importance of innovative approaches to accelerate the digital journey for customers. As someone who has built and transformed businesses in-market, built innovative products & services positively impacting lives, I look forward to guiding management in product & engineering practices, go to market and diversity and inclusion efforts."

Most recently, she served as the chief product officer at Teradata Corporation where she was instrumental in helping the company through its digital business transformation. She led the global product management, product engineering, portfolio management, technology innovation office, and corporate security of the company. Her accomplishments include the establishment of a new multi-cloud business and transitioning the product portfolios from a on-prem/perpetual to a cloud/subscription offerings. Prior to that, she spent 14 years at General Electric in various executive leadership roles with an increasing scope spanning different industry verticals. She serves on the board of directors for MeridianLink and OptimeEyes.ai. She holds several prestigious business and leadership awards including Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology, Top 100 Asian American Hall of Fame, Top 50 California Diverse leaders, San Diego Business chambers award for Business Impact, and Progressive Technologist and Product innovation Edison Award.

About Accion

Founded in Pittsburgh, PA in 2011, Accion is a leader in helping technology companies and enterprises leverage the power of emerging technologies. Accion's expertise ranges across advanced UX, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big-data/analytics, migration to cloud/SaaS and re-engineering of legacy platforms, process automation, mobility, augmented reality, and IoT. The company's clients include software product companies, e-SaaS firms, e-business organizations, and enterprises undergoing a digital transformation across a range of industries such as healthcare, financial services, technology, and fintech. Accion has more than 4,000 engineers across the globe with offices in the U.S., Canada, the UK, Mexico, India, and Asia-Pacific.

