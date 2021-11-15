Beaver Valley Unit 2 Returns to Service from Scheduled Refueling Outage

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Harbor's Beaver Valley Nuclear Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, PA, returned to service at 4:01 p.m. Saturday, November 13 following an October 10 shutdown for scheduled refueling and preventive maintenance.

(PRNewsfoto/Energy Harbor)

The 963-megawatt plant is currently operating at approximately 75 percent power. Power levels will vary over the next two days as the plant ramps up to full power.

During the outage, approximately one-third of the unit's 157 fuel assemblies were exchanged. In addition, more than 9,400 work activities associated with numerous inspections, preventive maintenance and improvement projects were completed, including examinations of various pumps and valves, the reactor vessel, various electrical systems, the turbine generator and the cooling tower.

"Beaver Valley's solid outage performance reflects the hard work and dedication of the plant employees and nearly 1,000 temporary contract workers and Energy Harbor personnel who assisted with the refueling outage," said Energy Harbor Executive Vice President and Chief Nuclear Officer, David Hamilton. "Thanks to their good work, Beaver Valley Unit 2 will be able to generate safe, reliable, secure and carbon-free electricity without interruption until its next scheduled refueling outage in the spring of 2023."

Prior to this outage, Beaver Valley Unit 2 operated safely and reliably for 523 consecutive days, generating more than 12 million megawatt hours of electricity, enough to power more than one million homes, since the completion of its last refueling in May 2020.

Energy Harbor is a financially secure independent power producer and fully integrated retail energy provider focused on safe and best-in-class operations and financial performance. With its fleet of reliable generating resources, including substantial carbon-free generation, Energy Harbor is well positioned for long-term value creation and competitiveness in a low-carbon future and is focused on enabling a growing customer and stakeholder base to meet their environmental, social and sustainability goals.

For more information on Energy Harbor visit www.energyharbor.com.

Forward Looking Statements and Further Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that are included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that Energy Harbor Corp. (the "Company") expects or anticipates to occur in the future (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "intends," "plans," "will likely result," "are expected to," "could" and "will continue"), are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that in making any such forward-looking statement its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any such forward-looking statement involves uncertainties and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the discussion of risk factors under "Risk Factors" available on the Investor Website (as described below) and the following important factors, among others, that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements: the actions and decisions of regulatory authorities; economic conditions and power pricing within the Company's territories and markets; the Company's ability to accomplish or realize anticipated benefits from strategic and financial goals; the uncertainties associated with the deactivation of remaining commodity-based generating units, including the impact on vendor commitments, and as it relates to the reliability of the transmission grid, the timing thereof; the risks and uncertainties associated with litigation, arbitration, mediation and like proceedings, including with respect to the timing and amounts of the capital expenditures that may arise in connection with any such proceedings; changes in customers' demand for power; and weather conditions affecting future sales, margins and operations.

Any forward-looking statement included in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof, and except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them; nor can the Company assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. As such, you should not unduly rely on such forward-looking statements.

Further information regarding the Company will be available at www.energyharbor.com under the heading www.energyharbor.com/ir (the "Investor Website"). The Company advises that holders of the Company's securities should review all available information before making any decisions whether to buy or sell any of the Company's securities. Any information in any materials posted on the Investor Website in the future will automatically update and, where applicable, modify or supersede the information contained in this press release and any other information previously posted on the Investor Website.

(PRNewsfoto/Energy Harbor)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Energy Harbor