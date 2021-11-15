PCF Insurance Services Announces Senior Hires To Lead Marketing Communications & Regional Field Operations

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a leading national insurance brokerage, announced the strategic new hires of Colleen O'Hara, Vice President of Marketing & Communications, Charles Banyai, Vice President Regional Operations and Lori Marino, Vice President Regional Growth Leader.

Colleen O'Hara, Vice President Marketing & Communications, PCF Insurance Services

"They understand our unique partner-driven culture and will drive initiatives to accelerate our high-growth trajectory."

"With our recently completed management and partner-led buyout, it was critical to bring on those with the experience to create value and drive efficiencies at scale to support the pace at which we are seeking to grow," stated Robert Smith, President, Agency Operations. "All have a deep understanding of our agency-centric operating model and will focus on building resources and driving initiatives to accelerate our high-growth trajectory. Most importantly, they understand our unique partner-driven culture, along with having a solid commitment to preserving the values and interests of the business."

Colleen O'Hara joins PCF as Vice President of Marketing and Communications. She will oversee the development, integration, and implementation of a broad range of marketing, internal communications, agency partner and public relations activities relative to the strategic direction and positioning of the organization. She will develop and implement integrated marketing and communications plans to advance PCF's brand identity, broaden awareness of its resources and increase the visibility of its programs across key stakeholders. Colleen joins with extensive experience in marketing for insurance agencies, having served as the Executive Vice President for Acrisure.

Charles (Charlie) Banyai has over 14 years of experience in the insurance field, specializing in agency operations and financial strategy intersections. As Vice President of Regional Operations, Charlie's focus will be to enhance the growth and success of PCF agencies through operational initiatives including integration support, succession planning, performance optimization, and financial stabilization. He brings vast industry experience leading scalable teams, previously leading over 250 employees at Acrisure to provide best-in-class accounting services for the firm's agency partners.

As Vice President Regional Growth Leader, Lori Marino will oversee organic growth and revenue generation across the collective agency partner network. She will leverage her vast experience in sales leadership, operations, underwriting and strategic planning to support and accelerate partner growth. Lori has over 25 years of experience in the insurance and financial space, holding several executive positions at global insurance carriers and start-up ventures. She is an expert in financial lines, managing significant executive liability and cyber risk portfolios for multiple carriers.

About PCF Insurance Services

Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits and workers' compensation solutions. A top 20 U.S. broker, PCF's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering partners alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives and resources to over 1,800 employees throughout the United States. More information can be found at www.pcfins.com.

Charlie Banyai, Vice President Regional Operations, PCF Insurance Services

Lori Marino, Vice President Regional Growth Leader, PCF Insurance Services

(PRNewsfoto/PCF Insurance Services)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PCF Insurance Services