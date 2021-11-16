Envestnet & SIMON Partner to Enable Advisors to Offer Structured Investments as Fee-Based Solutions

Envestnet Simplifies the Delivery & Lifecycle Management of Income- and Protection-Focused Products by Integrating SIMON's End-to-End Suite of Digital Tools Across its Ecosystem

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, Inc. announces that it is partnering with SIMON Markets LLC (SIMON) to offer access to, and the management of structured investments that can provide income and protection strategies for client portfolios. Envestnet's integration plan will make it possible for financial advisors utilizing Envestnet's financial wellness ecosystem and unified managed account (UMA) platform to offer structured investments as fee-based solutions—and seamlessly manage these products across their lifecycle using analytics, education, and portfolio allocation tools from SIMON.

"With income and protection becoming even more critical for a diversified portfolio, we continue to forge ties with partners who can bring advisors greater access to these types of investment strategies," said Tom Sipp, Group Head of Envestnet Solutions. "SIMON's innovative technology and analytics simplifies accessibility and the facilitation of complex structured investments, annuities, and other income and protection products for advisors and their clients' portfolios—empowering the Envestnet ecosystem to help more people experience an intelligently connected financial life."

The integrations between Envestnet and SIMON will give advisors the capability to place structured investments in UMAs, which are a key component of many broker-dealers' fee-based businesses.

"Advisors make a lot of decisions for their clients every day, and in a very complementary way, SIMON and Envestnet are focused on making it easier for advisors to help clients reach their goals," said Jason Broder, CEO of SIMON. "Envestnet's extensive suite of tools gives advisors a clear 360-degree view of client finances. We're bringing structured investments to an advisor's suite of fee-based solutions for the first time, with powerful portfolio construction analytics designed to help reach a client's investment objectives."

The SIMON Spectrum portfolio allocation analytics feature is designed to help advisors assess whether or not structured investments and annuity products could help align clients' investment objectives to achieve their financial goals. This capability will be integrated into Envestnet's proposal generation tool—enabling advisors to include structured investments in model portfolios. SIMON Spectrum conducts analysis on alternative solutions such as structured investments and annuities using five criteria: protection, upside, liquidity, simplicity, and history.

In addition to allowing advisors to incorporate structured investments into proposals, Envestnet's integration with SIMON will:

Make it possible to seamlessly go from proposal to implementation and execution through SIMON's platform and order entry tools. SIMON offers access to—and analytical features for evaluating—structured investment, annuity, and defined outcome exchange-traded fund (ETF) solutions.

Deliver all post-trade data in real time , enabling advisors to actively manage their structured investment books of business in one centralized location, including integrating SIMON's structured investment data to include in client reporting.

Offer multimedia educational resources to help advisors and their clients better understand structured investment products, such as:

In addition, SIMON's tools and analytics will be integrated in workflows within:

Envestnet | MoneyGuide : A block dedicated to structured investments will be included within MyBlocks ™ for advisors to introduce clients to these products. The integration will later expand to incorporate structured investments in financial plans and connect the plans to the Envestnet proposal workflow.

Envestnet | Tamarac: Registered investment advisers (RIAs) that rely on Tamarac will receive single-sign-on (SSO) access to SIMON and incorporate structured investment data from SIMON into Tamarac reports.

To learn more about the SIMON solutions to be implemented within the Envestnet ecosystem and workflows throughout 2022, please visit https://simon.io/solutions/.

About Envestnet

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the public holding company, Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV). Envestnet is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Our mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions, and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Over 108,000 advisors and more than 6,000 companies—including 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 47 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs, and hundreds of FinTech companies—leverage Envestnet technology and services that help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors, and their clients.

For more information, please visit www.envestnet.com, subscribe to our blog, and follow us on Twitter (@ENVintel) and LinkedIn.

About SIMON

An award-winning fintech company, SIMON is committed to transforming the digital experience for financial professionals, enabling them to better serve their clients. SIMON's intelligent and innovative platform delivers an end-to-end digital suite of tools to more than 100,000 financial professionals, who serve $5 trillion in client assets, empowering them with on-demand education, an intuitive marketplace, real-time analytics, and lifecycle management.

With a focus on reshaping the advisor experience, SIMON is setting new industry standards, simplifying the complex, and delivering structured investment, annuity, and defined outcome ETF solutions to investment professionals, centralized within one unique ecosystem.

Originally incubated within Goldman Sachs, SIMON launched as an independently operating company in December 2018 under the shared ownership and direction of seven leading financial institutions—Barclays, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Prudential, and Wells Fargo. Growth equity firm WestCap became an investor in 2021. The company is headquartered in New York, NY, with an additional location in Birmingham, AL.

For more information about SIMON, visit www.simon.io and follow the company on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter. Securities products and services offered by SIMON Markets LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the SEC, Member FINRA / SIPC. Annuities and insurance services provided by SIMON Annuities and Insurance Services LLC.

SIMON and Envestnet are separate and unaffiliated firms. This release should not be construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular product, service, or firm.

Envestnet is not a broker-dealer or licensed insurance agency and, as such, does not sell or make any recommendations related to the purchase of any structured products or annuities.

This document refers to information products or services that may be in development and not yet available. Accordingly, nothing in this release should be construed as a representation or legal agreement by Envestnet to make available specific products or services (including, without limitation, concepts, systems or techniques.)

