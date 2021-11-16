Introducing CockroachDB 21.2: Survive and Thrive in a Distributed World

CockroachDB 21.2 Builds on World-Class Features by Delivering an Improved Developer Experience and Easier Operations at Scale

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cockroach Labs, the company behind CockroachDB, the most highly evolved SQL database on the planet, today announced the release of CockroachDB 21.2, further strengthening its position as an ideal transactional database for cloud-native applications. CockroachDB 21.2 delivers improvements that let developers integrate more seamlessly with event-driven data architecture, build against CockroachDB with more schema design and query optimization tools, and operate more easily at a massive scale.

Deployment of modern data architecture in the cloud demands a scalable, resilient infrastructure that can extract the full value of the distributed environment. However, the majority of infrastructure still used beneath critical applications was not built to meet the demands of today's real-time, global economy. Organizations are looking for data platforms that can effortlessly perform as the market shifts to cater to cloud-native solutions.

"Most of our customers turn to CockroachDB for a scalable and resilient relational database—but they also value a familiar and comfortable developer experience, simple integrations with their preferred stack, and easy operations. CockroachDB was built by developers, for developers, and 21.2 builds upon these core principles," said Spencer Kimball, CEO, and co-founder of Cockroach Labs. "With the help of our customers and their feedback, CockroachDB 21.2 is another step forward in our mission to make it easy to build world-changing applications."

CockroachDB 21.2 reduces operational complexity and makes it easy to deliver fast, reliable customer experiences by:

Integrating more seamlessly with event-driven data architectures: CockroachDB's distributed Change Data Capture (CDC) lets developers support event-driven systems and deliver data to data warehouses by integrating with Kafka and cloud storage. Improvements in version 21.2 let developers integrate with more tools, more easily scale CDC capacity, and get improved visibility and easier troubleshooting.

Delivering a better developer experience: CockroachDB 21.2 puts more power into the hands of developers by making it easier to build against CockroachDB and get optimal performance. This update adds depth and breadth to CockroachDB's SQL functionality, more query performance data, and additional integrations with popular developer tools.

Operating more easily at a massive scale: This release delivers improved monitoring and visibility, disaster preparedness, and recovery operations for large-scale users.

"Our application relies on storing sensitive data from customers all around the world. Many use cases are time-sensitive and require always-available records, making both low-latency reads and database elasticity important," said Gorka Lerchundi Osa, Senior Cloud Engineer at SALTO Systems, a large, Europe-based provider of next-generation locking and control solutions. "CockroachDB is a critical part of our user access control system around the world due to its resiliency, regulatory compliance, and low operational lift. We participated in updates made to CockroachDB 21.2 which gives us even more flexibility and enables us to continue to take advantage of the promise of the cloud and scale-out easily to handle the influx in demand we're seeing globally."

Here are some additional details on the updates in CockroachDB 21.2:

A new general-purpose, webhook-style sink lets you stream CDC messages to any https endpoint

Enhanced CDC capacity lets your large-scale clusters and complex transactions send thousands of changefeed messages at once, especially during traffic spikes

New SQL functionality includes ON UPDATE, expression-based indexes, and more control over session settings—letting developers customize CockroachDB to their workload

The addition of index usage statistics and more troubleshooting metrics in the CLI lets developers better optimize queries

Support for Alembic, a schema migration tool for Python, and Sequelize, a Node.js ORM makes CockroachDB more compatible with developer stacks

Distributed backups are now faster in CockroachDB clusters that have frequent backups, a large number of nodes, or a large amount of data per node

You can now parallelize restore operations to get large-scale clusters back up and running ASAP in the event of a disaster

CockroachDB 21.2 is available now. Try it out instantly for free here.

Cockroach Labs

Cockroach Labs is the creator of CockroachDB, the most highly evolved cloud-native, distributed SQL database on the planet. Helping companies of all sizes — and the apps they develop — to scale fast, survive anything, and thrive everywhere. CockroachDB is in use at some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries, including Equifax, Bose, Comcast, and some of the largest banking, retail, and media companies. Headquartered in New York City, Cockroach Labs is backed by Altimeter, Benchmark, Greenoaks, GV, Firstmark, Index Ventures, Lone Pine, Redpoint Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global, and Workbench. For more information, please visit cockroachlabs.com.

