Octi Launches Groundbreaking Social Platform That Rewards Users For The Content They Create Debuting at #1 in the App Store, Octi puts the metaverse in the user's pocket

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Octi, the world's first augmented reality social platform that merges reality with the metaverse, and rewards creators with virtual and physical goods, launched today as the #1 social networking app in the Apple App Store.

Users have access to thousands of dynamic objects and scenes that allow them to create fun and imaginative content. All Octi creators can interact with the community of creators and earn virtual Octi Coins that can be used to buy digital items in the Octi Shop and physical products directly from their favorite brands. By contrast, conventional social platforms reward users only with likes -- part of a problematic system that has sparked global backlash and raised safety concerns.

With Octi's advanced camera and AR technology, the creator is their own avatar in the metaverse. Everyone can access an ever-expanding library of items to try on and play with, virtual collectibles from their favorite franchises to show off, and immersive worlds limited only by their imagination. Octi lowers the barrier to entry for creating compelling content for the vast majority of users who consume, but don't post.

Users can also earn coins by interacting with the community and completing themed challenges. The Octi Shop will add new objects and scenes daily, and users can even earn coins for importing their favorite things from the real world, from toys to art to sneakers. The owner can also import their NFTs, generating more exposure and value for the asset. Most importantly, every item is free to use when creating content, and object owners earn more coins as their objects grow in popularity.

"Now more than ever, the world needs a social channel that provides an immersive and engaging playground -- an antidote to tired social channels that traffic in personal information and distort users' self-image," said Justin Fuisz, founder and CEO of Octi. "We are building Octi to be the ultimate creative metaverse, with a business model based on community engagement and meaningful rewards instead of vapid 'likes.'"

By building the platform on a commerce revenue model rather than a traditional advertising model, and using Apple's trusted login feature for registration, Octi creates a more accountable and privacy-conscious environment for users.

Brand partners benefit from collaborating with Octi by building hype and releasing exclusive products digitally, unveiling their latest merchandise, and gaining valuable market insight without shipping a single item. Creators can use their exclusive access to integrate never-before-seen items into their videos before they physically exist.

Octi is an always-on metaverse where brands, partners, and creators collide in a powerful, positive, and rewarding social experience. For more information on Octi, please visit http://www.octi.com/ .

Company Description

Octi is the world's first augmented reality social platform where reality merges with the metaverse and empowers anyone to create vibrant content with digital objects and scenes, rewarding creators with virtual and physical goods from leading brands. Octi's independent Los Angeles-based team builds and combines the latest in machine learning, computer vision, and AR technologies to deliver the killer applications of the future. Investors and Advisors include I2BF Global Ventures, Live Nation Entertainment, Tom Conrad and Jimmy Iovine.

The Team

Former founder of award-winning Fuisz Media, co-founder and CEO Justin Fuisz is a thought leader in the AR space who specializes in anticipating the future and building it first. Octi's co-founder and COO Brian Biggott leads product, strategy, and operations, having built and sold Blue Microphones, and served as an operating partner for numerous tech and high-growth companies.

