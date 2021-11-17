Black-Owned PR Firm Wins Awards For Native American Heritage Month Campaign

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LERIS Media has created the Epilepsy Foundation's first full November campaigns recognizing Native American Heritage Month during National Epilepsy Awareness Month for the past two years. LERIS Media is a Black and women-owned, public relations and digital marketing firm.

Leris Bernard, CEO, LERIS Media at the National Native American Veterans Memorial on the grounds of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian.

"These awards affirm that LERIS Media's communication strategies for multicultural communities are impactful," said Leris Bernard .

The campaigns spoke to Native Americans in both English and Tribal languages. The images used were Native American and, most importantly, the media outlets were Native American. The total views of the campaign through newspaper, radio, PSA's, and social media were 1,665,000 throughout the southwest and great plains of America. Currently, the total population of Native Americans is an estimated 5 million people.

LERIS Media is the recipient of the PRNEWS 2021 CSR & Diversity Award for Best Campaign by a Black-Owned firm. A panel of diversity, equity, inclusion and social good experts determined the campaign to be inspiring, innovative, and deserving of industry wide-recognition for its impact on the global Native American community.

Located in Ward 8 of DC, LERIS Media's Chief Executive Officer Leris Bernard knows first-hand how important it is for people of all races and socio-economic levels to grasp disease prevention information in a manner that motivates them to take uncomfortable steps to modify their behavior.

"As a company, we have been focusing our efforts on multicultural communications," says Leris Bernard. "We want to ensure that life-saving health information reaches every corner of America, particularly, underserved and marginalized communities. It's critical to speak their language, both culturally and verbally, in order to create a message that resonates with them."

Recently, LERIS Media created four multi-city media campaigns with articles, print and digital ads written in their respective languages for Chinese American, Pacific Islander American, Hispanic / Latinx American and Native American populations. To see their campaigns, visit https://www.lerismedia.com/multicultural-marketing/

The industry's only editorial roster of the top 100 PR and Communications agencies in the country is published by PRNEWS. This year, LERIS Media was selected for the Agency Elite Top 100 based on its multicultural marketing expertise.

Erika Bradbury, Editorial Director, PRNEWS says. "The firms this year stood out for their work on the most important issues of today, including DEI initiatives, social impact causes and COVID-19 relief work, as well as their understanding of the importance of being nimble in an always-on media world."

Leris Bernard expressed, "Words cannot express our appreciation of these honors. We would like to thank the Epilepsy Foundation and the Veng Group for the pleasure of working with them on these campaigns. These awards affirm that LERIS Media's communication strategies for multicultural communities are impactful. We look forward to continuing to work with non-profits and companies who want to reach multicultural communities in a cost effective manner."

