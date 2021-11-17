CBE Companies Announces Melissa Bechtel as New Chief Financial Officer

CBE veteran to lead financial team and aid strategic growth initiatives in her new role as CFO

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBE Companies (CBE) announced today that Melissa Bechtel has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer. "Melissa has proven herself to be an invaluable corporate leader since joining CBE in 2013," stated Erica St. John, President of CBE Companies and former CFO. "We are positioned for her to take the lead with our financial teams and capital deployments to aid our strategic growth into the future."

Melissa Bechtel, CBE's new Chief Financial Officer

Bechtel has held many roles since joining CBE including Financial Analyst III, Director of Corporate Financial, Planning & Analysis, and most recently Vice President of Corporate Strategy. Her strong financial and strategic strengths will help guide CBE through exciting times focused on value-based growth in every area of our business.

"I am very excited for this opportunity and look forward to leading our financial teams," Bechtel commented. "We will continue our work to make financial information readily available and relevant to our stakeholders, to enhance decision making, and to provide strategic insights in support of the organization."

Prior to CBE, Bechtel was Accounting Manager at Gunderson Lutheran Hospital in Wisconsin, and has prior experiences including Director of Finance, Senior Financial Analyst, and Auditor. She serves on the Junior Achievement Cedar Valley Area Board, as well as the Women Lead Change Advisory Council. Bechtel holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting and Finance from Wartburg College, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Viterbo University, and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

About CBE Companies

Founded in 1933, CBE Companies is a global provider of outsourced contact center solutions. The company specializes in first- and third-party debt collection, fraud, and customer care services for diverse industry verticals including Healthcare, Government, Education, Telecommunications, and Financial Services. CBE's ability to constantly adapt and evolve with the ever-changing regulatory environment sets us apart from other providers. CBE aligns our capabilities and resources with our clients' priorities of customer satisfaction, performance, and data security.

People drive innovation, and for more than 85 years CBE has continued to invest in developing and nurturing leaders throughout the organization by creating an environment in which individuals thrive, creativity is valued, and organic growth is achieved. With nearly 1,500 people in 3 locations globally, CBE Companies can deliver the right solution in the right location(s) for your business.

For more information about CBE Companies, please visit www.cbecompanies.com or email Marketing@cbecompanies.com. Follow CBE on Facebook (@CBEcompanies) and LinkedIn (@cbe-companies) to stay informed of company events, employment opportunities, philanthropic and community updates, and exciting announcements celebrating CBE's extraordinary staff!

