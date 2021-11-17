Credly Named One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America by the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Digital credentials leader attributes 734% growth to the accelerating demand for skills-based learning and hiring

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Credly , the world's largest network of talent with verified skills, today announced it ranked 186 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. Credly grew 734% during this period.

This recognition comes at a time of increasing demand for digital credentials to recognize skills and certifications. Credly has nearly doubled the number of organizations on its network over the last year. New revenue growth and net renewal rates of well over 100% validate that Credly is building a human capital platform that delivers significant value to network members and the labor market at large. In response to increasing global demand, the Credly team has grown more than 40% so far in 2021, continuing its investment in market-leading innovation.

Credly's chief executive officer, Jonathan Finkelstein , credits the company's growth rate to the increased demand for skills-based learning and hiring at scale. "The rapid growth of interest in short-form credentials alongside better ways to source, engage, and promote talent based on their actual skills has put Credly squarely in the center of key trends in the human capital arena," said Finkelstein. "There has been a massive shift in the way companies now think about both incumbent and new talent — with a strong focus on retention, upskilling, talent mobility, equity, and the demand for a more human company culture. Credly being named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ illustrates the growing importance of talent management solutions that bring the currency of skills to scale across the world of work."

As its operations continue to expand globally, Credly is maintaining its focus on delivering positive career outcomes by helping organizations make better human capital decisions based on real-time, trusted data about what people actually know and can do.

"Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception," said Paul Silverglate , vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success."

"The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit & assurance practice. "These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology."

For more information on Credly and its industry-leading work around digital credentials and talent management, go to www.credly.com .

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Credly

Credly is helping the world speak a common language about people's knowledge, skills, and abilities. Thousands of employers, training organizations, associations, certification programs, and workforce development initiatives use Credly to help individuals translate their learning experiences into professional opportunities using trusted, portable, digital credentials. Credly empowers organizations to attract, engage, develop, and retain talent with enterprise-class tools that generate data-driven insights to address skills gaps and highlight opportunities through an unmatched global network of credential issuers.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

