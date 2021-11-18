Ada Announces Rebrand and Launches Suite of New Product Features to Support Global Expansion

Latest CX Partnership Integration Enhances Brand Interactions, Builds on Company Momentum

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ada, the leader in Automated Brand Interactions, today announced the launch of a suite of new product features that support global expansion, as well as a full rebrand and new website. With the continued acceleration of the digital economy as a result of the pandemic, new enhancements to Ada's enterprise-ready platform will give brands the ability to scale their digital operations and connect with their customers wherever they are and whenever they need, in a cost-effective way. New features include:

Language-agnostic Natural Language Understanding (NLU): Ada's industry-leading NLU has been enhanced with the addition of a language-agnostic model. This feature improves the understanding and intent recognition of multilingual customers and gives brands the flexibility to train their bot directly in local languages, enabling them to interact with every customer – no matter where they are or what language they speak. Brands are still able to train the conversational AI in one language and deploy in over 100 others. They can also directly train it in the local language of choice and add brand-specific translations or common utterances to improve performance and ensure a better overall experience.

Right-to-left (RTL) languages: This new feature offers the ability to support RTL languages such as Arabic and Hebrew across Ada web chat UI. This enables Ada to evolve into a truly language-agnostic automation platform that allows brands to deliver completely consistent and fully localized experiences to customers across geographical markets, helping brands scale their international expansion strategy.

Omnichannel extensions: Ada now powers an omnichannel growth strategy by enabling businesses to deploy their conversational AI in Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, SMS and Instagram DM. This allows businesses to engage in more brand interactions by connecting with customers in the channel of their choice, on the apps they use every day.

A/B testing: This new feature enables more confident, data-backed decisions in CX operations. With A/B testing, brands are able to run experiments, track results, and leverage learnings to optimize performance, resulting in improved conversion and revenue.

In addition to these platform updates, Ada is also partnering with leading contact center platform, Talkdesk, to expand handoff use cases from email tickets and live chat to the contact center. Together, they'll bring scalable industry-leading automation-first CX solutions that help brands elevate experiences for every customer, while optimizing for cost and maximizing ROIs.

"With the addition of Ada to Talkdesk AppConnect, businesses can now quickly and easily integrate best-in-class automation-first AI chatbot technology into their contact center solution to further enhance the experiences they provide their customers while leveraging those experiences to create a competitive advantage," said Robert Gavin, Vice President of Alliances and Technology Partners, Talkdesk.

As its technology continues to evolve, Ada's brand is growing in tandem, culminating with the launch of a completely redesigned website featuring unified messaging and a new color scheme. The company's new colors, textures and shapes represent its dynamic, complex and interconnected brand. The website encompasses a more sophisticated look, reflective of Ada as a mature market leader five years in the making.

"In the increasingly crowded CX market, we want to tell our story in a way that's meaningful and memorable. We want the Ada brand to be bolder, brighter and better -- and to align with the value our clients realize from our brand interaction platform," said Ruth Zive, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Ada. "These aren't just words; we're reframing the market opportunity. Customers today don't actually want an 'experience'; they want brands to deliver against their promise - they want to interact with brands and have their needs met. At Ada, we're looking forward to bridging the divide and bringing brands closer to the people who love them."

On the heels of the product suite updates and rebrand, Ada has experienced immense growth over the last year. The company has automated 2.6 billion brand interactions and now supports over 300 brands across the globe including Zoom, Facebook and Square. It has also scaled its digital-first team to over 400 members in eight different countries. Recently included on the 2021 Best Workplace in Technology list by Great Place to Work®, maintaining a collaborative, high-performance workplace culture is a key priority for Ada as it plans to hire top talent across engineering, sales and marketing roles to continue its momentum in the coming months.

About Ada

Ada is the leading technology provider of Automated Brand Interactions, empowering the world's fastest growing companies, like Zoom, Facebook and Square, with best-in-class solutions that deliver digital-first, omni-channel experiences at scale. Fueling interactions between brands and the people who love them—prospective and loyal customers, stakeholders and employees—Ada transforms reactive CX models into proactive, tailored profit generators. Ada's brand interaction layer spans the entire customer journey, automating everything from simple, day-to-day inquiries to deeply complex conversations. For more information, visit www.ada.cx .

