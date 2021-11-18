George Dickel And Social Hour Team Up To Release Seasonally Inspired Whiskey Sour Offering In celebration of fall and its iconic flavors, the Harvest Whiskey Sour is rolling out on shelves soon!

TULLAHOMA, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The lead up to the holidays is a busy time for cocktail bars, as people are excited about enjoying seasonal cocktails. However, there traditionally have not been many fall-inspired takes on classic cocktails available for people to enjoy at home. This season, George Dickel and Social Hour, the pioneering craft canned cocktail brand, are making it easier than ever before to enjoy an autumn-inspired craft cocktail. This month, both brands are teaming up to release a new premium prepared offering - the Harvest Whiskey Sour.

GEORGE DICKEL AND SOCIAL HOUR TEAM UP TO RELEASE SEASONALLY INSPIRED WHISKEY SOUR OFFERING

Uniquely, Harvest Whiskey Sour is made using 13-year-old George Dickel Tennessee Whisky (from distilling season Spring 2007) and makes it easy to enjoy a seasonal cocktail on the same level as one ordered from a cocktail bar. With this release, fans of craft cocktails don't have to sacrifice quality for convenience, as this offering exemplifies the high standard both brands are known for.

"As the prepared cocktail market continues to reach new heights, we couldn't be more excited to officially collaborate with Tom and the team over at Social Hour to release something that's a first for us," said Nicole Austin, General Manager and Distiller at Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. "For the perfect whisky sour, you need a bold, complex whisky that's able to stand out among all of the other flavors. The whisky we chose for this pairing has been aged 13 years so it's bringing a level of maturity people typically don't see in prepared cocktail offerings. On top of that, the liquid really is accented by the hints of apple, cinnamon and cardamom that come through."

"Fall-centric spins on the whiskey sour were always one of the most popular seasonal cocktails when I was bartending. The Harvest Whiskey Sour is designed to give adults a craft cocktail experience from the comfort of their home," said Tom Macy, Co-Founder and CEO at Social Hour Cocktails. "You don't need to be a mixologist to whip this up. You can enjoy it straight from the can, or if you're looking for more of a true cocktail experience, you can pour it over ice and garnish with your favorite seasonal touches."

The new Harvest Whiskey Sour boasts a delicious combination of honeycrisp apple, Meyer lemon, cinnamon, maple and a touch of cardamom. To get the picture-perfect cocktail serve, adults simply need to pour over ice and garnish with apple slices or cinnamon sticks before enjoying.

The Harvest Whiskey Sour will be available for purchase at retail locations in New York. Consumers outside of New York can purchase the offering online on the Social Hour website. This limited time offering has a suggested retail price of $28 for a 4-pack. At 250 mL, the Harvest Whiskey Sour includes three servings per can.

No matter how you choose to celebrate the start to the holidays or enjoy the new Harvest Whiskey Sour, please remember to drink responsibly.

ABOUT GEORGE DICKEL

Since 1870, the fine folks at Cascade Hollow have honored George Dickel's dream of crafting the smoothest Tennessee whisky around. Today, 150 years later, we're still making award-winning whisky at our historic distillery in Tullahoma, TN. Tucked away in the Tennessee hills and surrounded by 600 protected acres of forest and crystal-fresh springs, Cascade Hollow has always been our home. Led by General Manager and Distiller Nicole Austin, the team at Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. continue the tradition of producing smooth sippin' whisky through high standards of authenticity and craftsmanship. A proud member of the Tennessee Whiskey Trail, we invite you to visit our home and learn more about how we make George Dickel Tennessee Whisky. For more information, go to www.GeorgeDickel.com or check out @georgedickel on Facebook or Instagram. Your friends at Cascade Hollow remind you to always drink responsibly.

ABOUT DIAGEO NORTH AMERICA

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

ABOUT SOCIAL HOUR

Social Hour is a line of craft canned cocktails created by two of the world's most respected bartenders, industry legend Julie Reiner and bartending veteran, Tom Macy. Featuring three expressions - the Gin & Tonic and Whiskey Mule, which are made with premium local spirits from New York Distilling Company, and the Pacific Spritz, made with ingredients sourced from the Finger Lakes. Social Hour is designed to honor the ritual of gathering together with friends, over world-class drinks. For more information visit www.socialhourcocktails.com and follow on social media @socialhourcocktails.

Media Contact

Rachel Harrison Communications

socialhour@wearerhc.com

George Dickel

GeorgeDickel@taylorstrategy.com

George Dickel

Social Hour

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Diageo