The Smallest, Lightest NIKKOR Z Prime Lens is Both Affordable and Portable

Nikon Releases The NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 For The Nikon Z Mount System The Smallest, Lightest NIKKOR Z Prime Lens is Both Affordable and Portable

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nikon Inc. has announced the NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8, a compact and lightweight prime lens for Nikon Z series cameras. This fast aperture, wide-angle lens is small enough to carry anywhere, and is ideal for capturing everyday snapshots, group portraits, landscapes, cityscapes and more.

With a total length of approximately 1.7-inches (43mm) and a weight of about 5.46 oz (155g), this lens is the smallest and lightest1 among NIKKOR Z prime lenses. The NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 is also a great lens for close-up photography, with a minimum focus distance of just 0.63 ft (0.19m), making it simple to capture detailed photos and videos of food, DIY crafts, fashion and more. Because it is also extremely compact, affordable and versatile, this new lens will appeal to both full-frame and DX-format Nikon Z series mirrorless users.

Primary features of the NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8:

The smallest and lightest NIKKOR Z prime lens to date, with a length of approx. 1.7 inches (43mm) and weight of approx. 5.46 oz (155g).

The fast f/2.8 maximum aperture allows for a shallow depth of field with pleasing bokeh as well as exceptional low-light capability, even during hand-held shooting.

When mounted on a DX-format camera, such as the Nikon Z fc or Z 50, the focal length becomes a natural 42mm (equivalent to 35mm [135] format).

A minimum focus distance of approximately 0.63 ft ( 0.19m ) allows users to get close to their subjects for dynamic photography.

Adoption of a multi-focusing system realizes natural rendering across the entire shooting range, as well as fast and accurate AF control, while maintaining a smaller body size.

Designed with consideration of dust and drip-resistant performance 2 so that it can be taken anywhere with greater confidence.

Functions such as aperture and exposure compensation can be assigned to the control ring.

Developed with consideration for video recording with extremely quiet operation, effective focus-breathing compensation, and stable exposure.

The lens differs cosmetically from the previously announced NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 SE lens by featuring a modern black finish.

Pricing and Availability

The NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 lens will be available in December 2021 for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $299.95*. For more information about the latest Nikon products, including other NIKKOR Z lenses and the entire collection of Z series cameras, please visit nikonusa.com.

About Nikon

Nikon Inc. is a world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and technologies for photo and video capture; globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of equipment that enables visual storytelling and content creation. Nikon Inc. distributes consumer and professional Z Series mirrorless camera, digital SLR cameras, a vast array of NIKKOR and NIKKOR Z lenses, Speedlights and system accessories, Nikon COOLPIX® compact digital cameras and Nikon software products. For more information, dial (800) NIKON-US or visit www.nikonusa.com, which links all levels of photographers and visual storytellers to the Web's most comprehensive learning and sharing communities. Connect with Nikon on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Vimeo and Flickr.

The appearance of the product may differ from the photo shown above.

1. Among NIKKOR Z prime lenses for mirrorless cameras with interchangeable lenses, available as of November 17, 2021.

2. Thorough dust- and drip-resistance is not guaranteed in all situations or under all conditions.

Specifications, equipment, and release dates are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.

*SRP (Suggested Retail Price) listed only as a suggestion. Actual prices are set by dealers and are subject to change at any time.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nikon Inc.