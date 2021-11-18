SaaS Labs launches JustCall IQ Conversation Intelligence To Empower Sales With Science

JustCall IQ is making sales feedback more objective by filtering data and insights that help sales teams craft a winning pitch.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SaaS Labs, a leading SaaS solution provider focussed on the Sales and Support community, has announced the launch of JustCall IQ conversation intelligence platform to empower remote and on site sales pros.

JustCall IQ works by capturing a range of call data such as customer sentiment, key moments, buying patterns and more to help sales teams be at their best and have great conversations. This gives sales teams the ammunition they need to close more deals and sell smarter.

Gaurav Sharma, Founder & CEO, JustCall, commented, "Remote work has made sales even more challenging than before. Sales leaders can't just rely on charisma and instinct to get teams on track anymore. JustCall IQ bridges the gap for sales leaders of today, it helps them identify winning pitches, evaluate team performance and give feedback and coaching at scale. We've distilled what makes a sales team tick into a science."

JustCall IQ is a natural extension of JustCall, a leading contact center solution provided by SaaS Labs which serves 6000+ diverse customers such as Walmart, Pipedrive, Dominos and Jaguar. It offers native integrations with over 100+ CRMS, Helpdesks and other business tools to fit effortlessly into your sales tech stack.

JustCall IQ will add a range of capabilities to JustCall's contact center stack including:

Unbiased feedback at scale with AI Scoring

Customer insights with Moment and Sentiment Analysis

Objection Handling with Agent Assist

Mentorship and guidance with Coaching Insights

Embedded intelligence with native CRM & Helpdesk integration

With conversation intelligence bundled into a contact center solution, sales teams will be well equipped to make the switch to remote cloud based operations.

About SaaS Labs:

SaaS Labs is an innovation hub that builds cloud telephony, productivity, and automation software for SMBs and enterprises globally. SaaS Labs currently has two major offerings Justcall and Helpwise aimed at empowering global sales and support teams with an unfair advantage. Find out more at www.saaslabs.co

