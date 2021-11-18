Honored for its commitment to 'delivering the best network security and cybersecurity solutions across industry verticals while ensuring flexible price ranges'

SonicWall's Cybersecurity Excellence Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award Honored for its commitment to 'delivering the best network security and cybersecurity solutions across industry verticals while ensuring flexible price ranges'

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global network firewall market, Frost & Sullivan recognize SonicWall with its 2021 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award due to its strategies that lead to outstanding performance, products, and services.

SonicWall (PRNewsfoto/SonicWall)

For over three decades, SonicWall has been at the forefront of providing advanced cybersecurity solutions for service providers, data centers, large distributed enterprises, and government agencies. Throughout that time, SonicWall has continuously evolved based on ever-changing customer demands from a trusted firewall vendor to an advanced next-generation security leader comprising comprehensive security services across cloud, hybrid, and traditional environments.

"SonicWall frequently redefines its roadmap to deliver the best network security and cybersecurity solutions to organizations across industry verticals, ensuring higher efficiency, security, and reliability," said Maksym Beznosiuk, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "SonicWall strategically positions itself by broadening its portfolio with on-premises, hybrid or virtual firewalls while also ensuring flexible price ranges."

Frost & Sullivan's global team of growth pipeline experts continually identifies and evaluates growth opportunities across multiple industries, technologies, and regions worldwide. As part of this ongoing effort, they identify and acknowledge companies — like SonicWall — that consistently develop growth strategies based on a visionary understanding of the future. This approach involves deliberation of best practices and deployment of strategic analytics of best practices and the development of core analytics across the entire value chain of specific products and services.

"We appreciate the recognition of SonicWall's cybersecurity prowess as we charge forward in our mission to deliver partners and customers with proven protection for organizations that have become borderless," said SonicWall President and CEO Bill Conner. "Our commitment to providing world-class security solutions for businesses of any size, coupled with our frequent product innovations, reinforce the company's position as a leading cybersecurity innovator well into the future."

Frost & Sullivan applies a rigorous analytical process to evaluate multiple nominees for each award category before determining the final award recipient. The process involves a detailed evaluation of best practices criteria across two dimensions for each nominated company. SonicWall excels in many of the criteria in the network firewall space.

To learn more about SonicWall and Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award, please visit here.

About SonicWall

SonicWall delivers Boundless Cybersecurity for the hyper-distributed era in a work reality where everyone is remote, mobile and unsecure. SonicWall safeguards organizations mobilizing for their new business normal with seamless protection that stops the most evasive cyberattacks across boundless exposure points and increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled workforces. By knowing the unknown, providing real-time visibility and enabling breakthrough economics, SonicWall closes the cybersecurity business gap for enterprises, governments and SMBs worldwide. For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SonicWall