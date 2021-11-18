Vertafore Acquires AgencyZoom, Modernizing the Way Producers Drive New Business and Growth Independent insurance agencies to benefit from addition of leading sales automation solution to Vertafore's suite of products

DENVER, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore®, the leader in modern insurance technology, today announced it acquired AgencyZoom™, a cloud-based sales automation platform for insurance agents. Modern agencies count on software and technology solutions to create more efficient processes, automate workflows, empower employees and better serve their clients. The combination of Vertafore's agency management systems with AgencyZoom's sales automation solutions delivers on Vertafore's vision for the connected modern agency.

AgencyZoom's easy and intuitive platform provides producers with technology that drives new business and growth for their agency. The solution enables them to be more efficient with their time, follow up faster with their clients, analyze and incorporate data and insights into their decision-making and ultimately drive faster growth.

"The expectation of today's consumer has changed so dramatically that agencies must change at the same pace," said Amy Zupon, CEO of Vertafore. "A modern agency should be obsessed with their customers' and employees' experiences. Driving an improved customer experience, automating engagement, increasing retention, and closing leads faster – these are the areas that successful agencies are most focused on," Zupon noted. "AgencyZoom was built to do exactly this. Their understanding of the needs of the modern agency aligns with Vertafore's vision for the future. We are thrilled to welcome AgencyZoom to Vertafore."

Thousands of insurance agents use AgencyZoom's solutions to better manage leads, pipelines and onboarding, thereby driving growth and streamlining business development. Vertafore's and AgencyZoom's customers will benefit immediately from the combination of the two companies.

"Vertafore is the perfect home for AgencyZoom. Our customers, staff and products will further benefit from the long-term investment that Vertafore brings to us," said Moe Latif, CEO of AgencyZoom. "We've partnered with Vertafore for years in the Orange Partner Program and have delivered value to our joint customers with a solution tightly integrated with Vertafore products. As a part of Vertafore, our customers will benefit from more tools, deeper integrations, and more valuable solutions and services to drive their success. We could not be happier to be joining forces with a company that shares both our commitment to an innovative company culture and the long-term prosperity of the individual agent."

The acquisition aligns with Vertafore's broader strategy to simplify and automate operations and processes so that agencies can spend more time on what matters most to them. With its open architecture, Vertafore has long been committed to supporting independent agencies of all sizes by providing the flexibility for agencies to access the right solution for their business. AgencyZoom's sales automation, pipeline management and onboarding solutions combined with Vertafore's expansive suite of solutions ensure that customers have access to the technologies that can best modernize their agency operations across the entire customer lifecycle.

"At Vertafore, we believe that customer success is our success, and Moe and his team at Agency Zoom have created a culture that fits perfectly with our core beliefs," said Cassidy Smirnow, chief revenue officer of Vertafore. "We look forward to working together to continue to provide purpose-built and modern technology solutions that enable independent agencies to focus on their customers and drive growth for their business."

