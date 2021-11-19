Milliman analysis: Default risk for U.S.-backed mortgages increases in Q2 2021, driven by fewer refinance loans, increased borrower risk

Milliman Mortgage Default Index increases for Ginnie Mae loans from 7.41% in Q1 to 8.75% in Q2

SEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today announced the second quarter (Q2) 2021 results of the Milliman Mortgage Default Index (MMDI), which shows the latest monthly estimate of the lifetime default risk of U.S.-backed mortgages.

During Q2 2021, the default risk for government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) acquisitions (purchased and refinanced loans backed by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae) increased, from 1.20% in Q1 2021 to 1.48% for acquisitions originating in Q2 2021. For Ginnie Mae loans, the MMDI rate also increased from 7.41% to 8.75% during the same time period. While purchase loans remained strong during Q2, a rise in interest rates led to 30% fewer refinance loans, which are typically viewed as lower-risk.

"We've been seeing default risk climb throughout the first half of 2021, driven primarily by increased economic and borrower risk for new purchase loans," says Jonathan Glowacki, a principal at Milliman and author of the MMDI. "And while today's housing market faintly echoes that of 2007, before the global financial crisis, we see a number of important key factors that differentiate this increase in default risk."

