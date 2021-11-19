RiverGlade Capital Announces Sale of U.S. Oral Surgery Management

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RiverGlade Capital ("RiverGlade"), a healthcare-focused private equity firm, is pleased to announce the sale of the firm's controlling stake in U.S. Oral Surgery Management ("USOSM") to Oak Hill Capital ("Oak Hill"). Formed by RiverGlade in 2017, in partnership with the Thurston Group, USOSM is a healthcare management services company to the oral surgery sector and represents the largest network of oral surgery practices in the country.

"Early on we recognized the positive industry tailwinds within oral surgery and saw a strategic opportunity to create the first platform of scale in the space," said Garrick Rice, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of RiverGlade. "Starting with two anchor practices in Texas, we built a partnership model that continues to attract top oral surgeons, align best clinical practices and support exceptional patient outcomes."

As a first mover in the highly fragmented market, RiverGlade scaled the company from its foundation to where it is today — an industry leading provider with 48 oral surgery practices and 141 surgeons serving patients at 124 clinics across 18 states.

"RiverGlade has been a tremendous partner and their support has been essential to our success," said Rick Hall, USOSM President and CEO. "Under their leadership, we established a highly replicable strategy for organic growth, developed a robust pipeline of accretive M&A opportunities and built a sustainable infrastructure that can support the business as it continues to grow."

Danny Rosenberg, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of RiverGlade, added, "Bringing together a high caliber management team was a critical step to creating and growing USOSM into the unrivaled market leader in the oral surgery industry. Their deep industry expertise, unwavering commitment to growth and focus on physician and patient success has been instrumental in executing strategic and operational initiatives and will be key to USOSM's continuing success."

Moelis & Company LLC provided M&A advisory services and Kirkland & Ellis LLP provided legal counsel to RiverGlade and USOSM.

About RiverGlade Capital

RiverGlade Capital is a private equity firm focused on control buyouts of growth-oriented, lower middle market healthcare companies. RiverGlade partners with founder-owned, high-quality, differentiated businesses that have demonstrated strong organic growth and where value can be accelerated through human capital investments, operational improvements, strategic planning, and dynamic organic and inorganic growth initiatives. For more information, visit www.rivergladecapital.com.

About U.S. Oral Surgery Management

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM is a shared services organization that collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all. For more information, visit www.usosm.com.

About Oak Hill Capital

Oak Hill Capital is a private equity firm managing funds with over $17 billion of initial capital commitments and co-investments since inception. Over the past 35 years, Oak Hill Capital and its predecessors have invested in over 100 private equity transactions across broad segments of the U.S. and global economies. Oak Hill Capital applies an industry-focused, theme-based approach to investing in the following sectors: Industrials, Services, Media & Communications, and Consumer. Oak Hill works actively in partnership with management to implement strategic and operational initiatives to create franchise value. For more information, please visit: www.oakhill.com.

