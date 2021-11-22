Big News for Low-Volume PCBA: Alert Tech SMT Brings Agility, Expertise to the Industry

HOUSTON, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alert Tech, a technology company based in Houston, Texas, has launched a new SMT (surface mount technology) division, specializing in low-volume printed circuit board development and assembly.

Alert Tech SMT offers clients a streamlined contract manufacturing process that prioritizes agility and customer service — two things that are in high demand, yet short supply in the rapidly expanding industry. There is a particular growing demand for high-quality domestic contract manufacturing for low-to mid-sized volume, which is something that Alert Tech understands firsthand.

Originally founded as a retail technology company in 1992, the company grew from a burgeoning start-up to an industry leader offering customizable solutions and full box builds. Over the years, they saw the growing demand for small-batch runs and experienced the challenges of trying to source parts for low-volume production — without sacrificing speed or quality. Motivated to find a better solution, Alert Tech moved the work in-house to provide a more seamless experience for their customers.

"I know how hard it is to get attention as a low-volume customer when contract manufacturers are focused on massive builds," said Brian Laney, vice president of sales and product at Alert Tech SMT. "We set out to be the contract manufacturer we wished we had. With so much human expertise in house and large investments in production equipment, Alert Tech SMT is a top-tier choice for those looking to onshore their production, save on tariffing, improve logistics and gain quality collaboration."

Today, Alert Tech SMT is proud to bring over 30 years of experience in technology development to support clients in the aerospace, oil and gas, industrial tech, military and defense, and non-invasive medical device industries. The company boasts a team of in-house engineers, including leaders from some of the biggest names in contract manufacturing, an ISO9001 certificate and an International Sourcing Office to provide boots-on-the-ground quality control in China. With these elements in place, Alert Tech SMT is able to provide something truly unique — an efficient, service-driven and agile experience for clients in need of prototyping, box builds and turnkey assemblies.

"The value we can bring to domestic manufacturers is enormous," said Laney, adding that customer service is at the core of each project. "We're going to make our customers happy; it's in our DNA. Aside from our culture of customer satisfaction and our commitment to continual improvement, we have adopted and implemented the best systems for quality and traceability that exist in the market."

Alert Tech SMT's integrated five-step process prioritizes efficiency and accuracy, making it simple for clients across industries to upload design and material files, track progress throughout the development, fabrication and testing stages, and receive completed materials quickly. Post-build project reports are also available. Services and areas of expertise include part sourcing and qualification, integrated board design, inspection, quality control, obsolesce and end of life (OEL) redesign and FCC certification consulting.

Alert Tech SMT’s team of in-house engineers provide consultation, review and testing services throughout the full PBC fabrication and development process.

