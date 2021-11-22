Goulston & Storrs Named to 2022 "Most Feared Law Firms in Litigation" List by BTI Consulting

BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that it was named an "Intimidating Opponent" on BTI Consulting's 2022 list of the "Most Feared Law Firms in Litigation." Goulston & Storrs was one of 39 law firms to make this year's prestigious list of firms that top legal decision makers do not want to see as opponents in litigation.

According to BTI's research, the most feared litigation firms share four key traits. All of the firms are "fearless" and "instinctively dive in to sort things out and move forward." They are "urgent" and "start with the power on at full force and accelerate into a case at breakneck speed." The most feared firms are "relentless" – "giving up is not an option" – and "strategically aggressive" as settlements become harder to come by, which "means more strategy, more defense, and an aggressive posture to prove your point."

Goulston & Storrs' Litigation Group is known for its skill and experience handling complex, high-stakes, bet-the-company cases and for its responsive, practical, client-focused, and problem-solving approach to every matter. The firm has leading litigators in a wide range of practice areas and industry sectors, including business/commercial, data privacy, employment, financial institutions, intellectual property, probate and fiduciary, real estate, and professional liability. Goulston & Storrs regularly defends AmLaw 100 firms and lawyers in their own high-stakes cases involving alleged malpractice, partnership disputes, and attorney-discipline issues.

BTI compiles this list based solely on in-depth telephone interviews with 350 leading legal decision makers at large organizations with $1 billion or more in revenue in the U.S. who are responsible for litigation, including heads of litigation, chiefs and vice presidents of litigation, general counsels/chief legal officers, and direct reports to general counsels.

